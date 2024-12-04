Govt likely to offer 35% subsidy for goods transport on inland waterways

In an effort to boost transportation of goods by rivers – accounting for only 2 per cent of India’s total freight movement – the government is likely to offer subsidies to cargo owners for goods transportation via inland waterways for three years.
The proposed move, offering a 35 per cent subsidy for river transportation on national waterways 1, 2, and 16, will likely lead to the shifting of around 800 million kilometre tonnes of cargo to inland waterways, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
“The inland water transport sector, unlike ports, is in its nascent stage and requires support to promote modal shift of cargo, in addition to the creation of physical infrastructure. While the cost of transporting cargo on the waterways itself is less compared to other modes of transport, the multi-modal nature of the transport makes the total logistics cost higher than other modes of transport,” the ministry said in a policy document.
According to officials familiar with the developments, the scheme is likely to cost around Rs 100 crore, with approximately Rs 45 crore required for subsidies and Rs 40 crore for the establishment of inland vessel services.
Road transport dominates the freight sector, accounting for approximately 65 per cent modal share, followed by rail at 26 per cent. In contrast, inland water transport (IWT) holds only a 2 per cent share in India's overall freight movement, according to the ministry’s assessment.
“Accordingly, while we work on providing hard infrastructure on our waterways, it is essential to provide financial support to nudge cargo owners towards a modal shift to waterways, which has to compete with the much better-funded and developed road and rail sectors (the budget of the IWT sector is less than 1 per cent of that of road/railways),” it said.
Financial incentives will be provided to the extent of 35 per cent of the total actual operating expenditure incurred on waterways journeys for the sustainable modal shift of cargo to IWT from road or rail modes, according to the policy document.
This incentive will be provided only for long-haul movements on waterways – distances greater than 300 km – and will exclude any expenditure incurred on the first and last mile journeys.
Additionally, there will be scheduled services for transit by inland and coastal shipping (ICSL), with funding by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to ICSL to demonstrate the reliability of waterways.
The scheme will initially be limited to three waterways. “However, based on the success of the scheme, it may also be extended to other waterways,” the ministry said.