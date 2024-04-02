Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Govt meets tax collection target of over Rs 34.37 trn for 2023-24'

The net direct tax collections (comprising corporate tax and personal income tax) reached over Rs 18.90 trillion as of March 17

tax

Tax collection is a reflection of economic activity. India is recording world-beating growth rate and is projected to grow at 7.6 per cent in 2023-24, as per NSO estimates.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has broadly met the tax collection target of over Rs 34.37 trillion for 2023-24 on the back of robust economic activity and improved compliance, an official said.
"Overall targets for tax revenue have been met," the official told PTI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government had raised the target for direct tax collection in FY24 (April 2023 to March 2024) to Rs 19.45 trillion, while for indirect taxes (GST+ Customs + Excise) the target was lowered to Rs 14.84 trillion in the revised estimates (RE) presented in Parliament on February 1, 2024.
The net direct tax collections (comprising corporate tax and personal income tax) reached over Rs 18.90 trillion as of March 17.
GST remained a high point during the last fiscal with collections reaching a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April 2023 and the second highest collection coming in at Rs 1.78 trillion in March 2024.
The gross tax collection target as per the revised estimate stood at Rs 34.37 trillion for FY24.
Tax collection is a reflection of economic activity. India is recording world-beating growth rate and is projected to grow at 7.6 per cent in 2023-24, as per NSO estimates.
Domestic consumption and government capex are the main drivers of the country's economic momentum.
India grew above 8 per cent for three consecutive quarters (April-December) and various agencies have revised the growth estimates of India for FY24 closer to 8 per cent.
SBI Research and Moody's expect GDP growth for FY24 to be 8 per cent. Fitch and Barclays raised their growth forecast to 7.8 per cent.

 

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK movie crosses the 400 crore mark

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

MoRTH raises Rs 40,314 crore via asset monetisation in financial year 2024

Manufacturing PMI in March rises to 16-yr high, employment improves

Searing heat wave in the country boosts RBI case to wait on rate cuts

Natural disasters cause $65bn loss in APAC in 2023; 91% loss uninsured: Aon

16-yr high: At 59.1 in March, India's manufacturing PMI highest since 2008

Topics : Tax Collection Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon