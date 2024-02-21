Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt must focus on exports to reach 10% economic growth: Finance Commission

Paragariya also said that the temptation of import-substituting industrial policy is not unique to India

Economic growth, GDP

"For 3-4 decades, it grew at 10 per cent a year," the economist said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

India must focus on exports to achieve 10 per cent economic growth, Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, has said.
Paragariya also said that the temptation of import-substituting industrial policy is not unique to India.
"I have looked at successful countries such as...Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and India - these are the...high-growth examples. My conclusion is very clear - countries that have been open are the ones that have grown rapidly," he said in an interaction with 'Foundation For Economic Development'.
He added that the intellectual support for industrial policy and import substitution remains strong in India.
Panagariya also explained how the global export market was worth $32 trillion in 2022, almost ten times India's GDP.
He pointed out that China acquired a very large share of certain products which gave the country a huge boost.
"For 3-4 decades, it grew at 10 per cent a year," the economist said.

Topics : Finance Commission finance sector India economy economy

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

