close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt policies to boost chemical exports during challenging times: Patel

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Saturday exuded confidence that continued policy support by the govt and CHEMEXCIL will help sustain the chemicals export growth momentum

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Anupriya Patel attends 10th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers’ Meeting at Siem Reap City in Cambodia. (Photo: Twitter/@AnupriyaSPatel)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Saturday exuded confidence that continued policy support by the government and CHEMEXCIL will help sustain the chemicals export growth momentum.

"CHEMEXCIL plays an important role of interfacing with the industry and the government in the formulation of export-oriented policies and creating a favourable and export-friendly environment to augment exports of chemicals from India.

"There are challenges ahead in this fast-changing world and with continued policy support from the government, the Council and the enterprising exporting community will definitely sustain and also surpass its enhanced momentum in export growth," Patel said at the 47th Export Awards ceremony of CHEMEXCIL.

CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council) crossed USD 30 billion of exports in organic and inorganic chemical sector for FY23, of which USD 27 billion of exports were achieved from April 2022 to February 2023.

Going forward, the council will focus on the emerging markets concept of renewable chemicals named as 'Green Chemicals' as well as bio-based specialty chemicals and renewable chemicals.

"Bio-based specialty chemicals and renewable chemicals are the future of India with excellent growth prospects. The depleting fossil fuels and increasing greenhouse gas emissions are influencing to increase the need of Bio Material. In view of environmental protection of the environment and increasing demand, the concept of renewable chemicals named as Green Chemicals are gaining market share in various sectors. We are also working on these directions, CHEMEXCIL Chairman S G Mokashi said.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary, recalls contribution

India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report

Pak minister urges export-oriented policies to accelerate economic growth

India projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23, says Sitharaman at IMF meet

Edible oil import rises 8% to 1.135 mn tonnes in March: Industry body SEA

5 of India's top 10 destinations for exports witness contraction in March

Foreign exchange reserves jump to 9-month high to $584.76 bn: RBI data

ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offers up to 9% returns effective from today

Welcoming the new Foreign Trade Policy, he said, it has also initiated to create an institutional mechanism at the state and district level to promote identified products and services, which will further help in giving boost to the MSMEs and creation of employment across all sectors of the economy.

"India became the preferred manufacturing destination for companies across the world. Supply chain disruption during the pandemic period has really opened the doors for Indian suppliers to the world market, Mokashi added.

Topics : Anupriya Patel | Exports

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

exports
4 min read

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy
2 min read

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon