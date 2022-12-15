JUST IN
PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary, recalls contribution
Unseasonal rain likely to hit parts of Gujarat due to low depression: IMD
86 govt employees served notice for skipping duty in UP's Khatauli bypolls
Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita Pandole had multiple challans for over-speeding
TN farmers demand annual de-silting of water bodies to increase storage
Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS for 3rd day in row on border clash
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Unseasonal rain likely to hit parts of Gujarat due to low depression: IMD
Business Standard

PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary, recalls contribution

India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union

Topics
Sardar Patel | Narendra Modi | sardar vallabhbhai patel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter (@PMOIndia)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter (@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India.

"I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development," Modi tweeted.

India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sardar Patel

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 12:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.