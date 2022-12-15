PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary, recalls contribution

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India.
"I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development," Modi tweeted.
India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 12:50 IST
