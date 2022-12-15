PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary, recalls contribution

Prime Minister on Thursday paid tributes to on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India.

"I pay homage to on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development," Modi tweeted.

India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)