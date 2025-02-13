Business Standard

Govt, RBI keeping vigil on rupee fluctuation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt, RBI keeping vigil on rupee fluctuation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The FM said that the value of the Indian rupee is influenced by various factors such as the index of the dollar, trends in capital flows, interest rates, and crude price movements

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Allaying concerns around rupee depreciation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday told Parliament that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are working to stabilise the rupee and would continue to exercise necessary vigil on the fluctuation in Indian currency.
 
Replying to a discussion on the Budget FY26 in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that overvalued currencies erode national competitiveness as exports become expensive, and domestic companies will have to be given support. Rupee depreciation refers to the decline in the value of the Indian rupee relative to other currencies, particularly the US dollar.
 
Made amid severe external challenges, Sitharaman said that the Union Budget FY25 has tried to foresee difficulties and prepare for eventualities, such as the uncertainty surrounding many Indian imports critical for India’s growth, Sitharaman said.
 
 
"There are no models that you can build and understand how the trends will be because they are very dynamic. Despite that, we have tried keeping the assessments as close as possible, keeping India's interests as topmost. This immense uncertainty is still playing out, and many Indian imports, which are critical for our economy to grow, are also going to be left with uncertainty," Sitharaman said.
 
The FM said that the value of the Indian rupee is influenced by various factors such as the index of the dollar, trends in capital flows, interest rates, and crude price movements.

"The fourth quarter of 2024 certainly witnessed extensive currency-related volatility across major countries, not just India. So, the Indian rupee, like other Asian currencies, depreciated against the US dollar on account of uncertainty pervading the global macro economy," Sitharaman said.
 
The Budget, the FM said, has kept its goal to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate private sector investments, uplift household spending sentiments, and enhance the spending power of India’s rising middle class.
 
Highlighting globalisation versus fragmentation, Sitharaman said that while all countries want a free market, there are aggressive tariff and non-tariff barriers.
 
"So you are facing a world where a lot of talk goes on about keeping the markets free, but no one country wants a free market when it comes to their interest," the FM said.
 
Sitharaman said that debt consolidation has been given a big priority in the Budget, and strengthening the states’ liquidity position has been a major focus.
 
She said that the money lying unutilised today is available for governments, both state and Centre, to access and use much before submitting a demand for additional resources.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

