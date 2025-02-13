Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Bond market participants expect more OMO purchases to aid liquidity

Bond market participants expect more OMO purchases to aid liquidity

Banks bid 4.5x in Thursday's auction

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bond market participants expect that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will significantly scale up its Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases in the coming weeks, as the liquidity deficit in the system stayed around Rs 2 trillion.
 
They said that the RBI could double the scheduled OMO purchase amount for the next auction as well, increasing it from the current Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. This is expected to provide additional liquidity to the financial system, which has remained in deficit mode for the past eight consecutive weeks since December 16, 2024.
 
Furthermore, the bond market expects that the RBI might announce additional OMO auctions. So far, the central bank has announced three OMO auctions.
 
 
On Wednesday, the net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.07 trillion, latest RBI data showed. The core liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 0.4 trillion as of February 7.
 
"Next week's OMO amount might be increased from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. After that, they might announce more because the amount infused through OMOs has been used in foreign exchange market intervention. We are still in a deficit of around Rs 2 trillion," said the treasury head at a private bank.

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel likely to tap corporate bond market after near 1-year hiatus

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to introduce forward contracts in govt securities: Governor Malhotra

RBI

Stocks, Bonds: Where to invest after RBI's first repo rate cut in 5 yrs?

Premiumbond markets

Sebi's SIF move aims to deepen corporate bond market for investors, issuers

bond market

India sees biggest bond outflows since 2020 amid global volatility

 
RBI’s active intervention in the foreign exchange market to avoid a sharp decline in the rupee against the dollar has weighed on banking system liquidity. Foreign exchange market dealers said that the central bank could have sold around $12 billion-$14 billion this week.
 
The rupee, however, remained steady on Thursday, settling at 86.92 per dollar against 86.89 per dollar on Wednesday.
 
The RBI purchased Rs 40,000 crore worth of securities in the OMO auction on Thursday. The amount doubled to Rs 40,000 crore. The central bank received bids worth Rs 1.8 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore.
 
Market participants said that state-owned banks were the largest participants at the auction. The cut-off price on the bonds scheduled for auction was set below the secondary market price due to high demand, they said.
 
"Banks sold securities from their HTM portfolio to book treasury profits. The cut-off price was lower than market level," said a dealer at a primary dealership. "Now that they have sold from HTM, to fill the gap, there will be demand at the weekly auction tomorrow (Friday)," he added.
 
The benchmark 10-year government bond will have its last auction for the current financial year on Friday. The government plans to sell Rs 22,000 crore of 10-year bonds on Friday.
 
Under the updated investment portfolio norm, banks must categorise bonds as "held-to-maturity" on a permanent basis, except for 5 per cent of the portfolio, which can be withdrawn throughout the year. Any deviation from this rule requires approval from both the bank's board and the RBI.
 
Earlier, banks were allowed to reclassify their investments between categories once a year on the first day of the financial year, through which they booked capital gains.
 
The RBI has also been conducting daily variable rate repo auctions, under which the central bank received bids worth Rs 2.35 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 2.75 trillion.

More From This Section

top executives, ceo salary

Salary hikes to hit 30-40% for new skills, leadership roles in 2025: Report

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Russian oil suppliers must provide sanctions-compliant cargoes: Oil secy

PremiumFiscal Responsibility and Budget Management

Debt-to-GDP over fiscal deficit: Will FM Sitharaman's strategy pay off?

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee gives up early gains, drops 6 paise to close at 86.89 against dollar

PremiumHighway, Road

NMP 2.0 likely to depend more on roads, railway and coal sectors

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Bond markets open market operations Liquidity crunch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon