Rupee gives up early gains, drops 6 paise to close at 86.89 against dollar

Rupee is expected to remain volatile with trading range between 86.25 and 86.95

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

The rupee reversed its early gains to settle 6 paise weaker at 86.89 per dollar against the previous close of 86.83. The rupee appreciated up to 86.45 per dollar during the day. The early gains were largely driven by short covering, but renewed weakness quickly erased momentum, capping further appreciation, said dealers.
 
The rupee appreciated in the last three trading sessions. On Monday, the Indian unit went close to touch 88/$ but intervention by the RBI pulled it back. On Tuesday, the rupee recorded its biggest gain – 0.74 per cent – in nearly two years.
 
“Rupee traded highly volatile as an initial strong opening was met with selling pressure, pushing it back towards trading flat. The early strength was largely driven by short covering, but weakness quickly emerged, limiting gains,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.
 
 
“Market participants are now focused on the US CPI data due later in the evening, which will shape sentiment around interest rate expectations and capital flows. The rupee is expected to remain volatile, with a trading range between 86.25–86.95,” Trivedi added.
 
Retail inflation moderated to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January on the back of easing food prices, data released by the government on Wednesday showed.

Meanwhile, the RBI received bids worth ₹1.93 trillion in the Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction conducted on Wednesday, falling short of the notified amount of ₹2.5 trillion. According to the latest RBI data, the liquidity deficit in the banking system stood at ₹1.9 trillion as of Tuesday, reflecting continued tightness in liquidity conditions. Given the prevailing liquidity tightness in the banking system, market participants expect that the RBI may conduct additional Open Market Operations (OMO) to address the liquidity crunch and stabilise short-term rates.
 
“While no fresh measures on liquidity were announced at last week’s rate review, this week’s action reinforces that the central bank will tweak its response mechanism in tune with evolving conditions, especially in a bid to sterilise intervention moves,” said Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist, DBS Bank.
 
“Since a host of measures were announced on 28 January, an estimated ₹1 trillion has been infused through OMOs and FX swaps, along with ₹500 billion via a 56-day repo auction, for which banks had bid twice the notified amount. More such measures are likely in the pipeline, including longer-tenor FX swaps and open market operations heading towards the end of the financial year and early FY26,” Rao said.
 
The RBI will conduct a 49-day VRR auction on Friday to infuse ₹75,000 crore in the banking system. Under the daily VRR auction, the notified amount for Thursday would be ₹2.75 trillion. At the first such auction, the notified amount was ₹50,000 crore.
 

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

