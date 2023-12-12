Govt reintroduces 3 Bills to replace existing criminal laws with changes

The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha three redrafted Bills to replace the existing criminal laws, incorporating some of the recommendations of a parliamentary panel.

In the reintroduced Bills, at least five changes have been made, including in the definition of terrorism. In the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the definition of terrorism now includes the word “economic security”.

“Whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country...,” it says.

The Bill has brought changes in its Section 73, making it punishable with imprisonment of up to two years and a fine to publish the proceedings of a court which may reveal the identity of victims of rape or that of similar offences without the court's permission.

The newly inserted Section 86 defines “cruelty” as “wilful conduct that is likely to drive a woman to commit suicide or cause grave injury or danger to the life, limb, or health (whether mental or physical) of the woman, or harassment of a woman with a view to coerce her or any person related to her to meet any unlawful demand for property or valuable security”.

The government has replaced the term ‘mental illness’ with ‘unsound mind’, as suggested by the parliamentary panel, in the redrafted Bill. The new version has also carried out small changes, including in Section 150, which is akin to the repealed offence of sedition.

The government has deleted two sections in the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure. Sections 445 (statement by the magistrate on grounds of his decision to be considered by the High Court) and 479 (bail and bail bond) were part of the earlier version, now deleted. Section 43(3), which provided that handcuffs may be used on persons accused of certain offences, has been changed to exclude economic offences.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill remains unchanged. The Lok Sabha will discuss the new bills on Thursday.