Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

No GST dues pending, some states have not submitted AG's report: Sitharaman

The narrative that GST dues are pending from the Centre is not correct and is a "misnomer" as states have not submitted AG's report, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday said no GST dues of any state are pending before it and that some state governments have not submitted AG's authenticated certificate for release of their share of funds.
The narrative that GST dues are pending from the Centre is not correct and is a "misnomer" as states have not submitted AG's report, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said replying to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is important to understand that if the AG's (accountant general) certification is (mandatory)... If the AG's certificate does not reach us, we can not clear," she said.
Some states, even after sending AG's certificate, tell us to hold on till they clear it finally, she said.
The finance minister was responding to a question from Trinamool Congress member Saket Gokhale, who asked about the GST dues of states, especially to West Bengal.
He also sought a reason for which the GST dues of the states were withheld.
Replying to it, the finance minister said she would specifically name some states "so that there are no doubts in the mind of the people".
Goa has not submitted AG's certificate for FY 2017-18, FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20. It is also yet to send the report for FY 2021-22 and the first quarter of FY 2022-23.
"For 2022-23 no state, except for Karnataka, has given AG's certificate as yet," she said.
West Bengal has also not submitted AG's report from FY 2019-20 to the first quarter of FY 2022-23.
"AG's certificate has not come from West Bengal, so the amount would not be released," she said, adding, "to call it pending, I am sorry, its a misnomer. Let them send AG's certificate, we will clear it."

There are several other states which have not submitted AG's report.
"Kerala has sent us AG's certificate but has also told us to hold on till they reconcile the numbers with AG themselves. So we are holding on. It is not pending from our side," she added.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Fiscal prudence is govt's top priority, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tata Motors secures first CMVR approval for its hydrogen FCEV buses

CPI inflation rises to 5.55% in November: IIP growth rate at 11.7% in Oct

Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11k cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

Is MGNREGA work demand real sign of distress or problem lies elsewhere?

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who was also in the house, said there are no GST dues of any state government. It has already been given to the concerned states.
"Even some states have not sent their AG's report, despite that we have made some provisional payments. Once AG's report is received, they will receive final payment," he said.
Congress member Rajiv Shukla raised the issue of misuse of arrest provisions and wanted to know the steps that the government is going to take for simplification of the GST filing procedure.
Replying to it, Sitharaman said the finance ministers of state governments, which are part of the GST Council, are being told about the difficulties faced by traders and the business communities on the ground.
"The GST Council does discuss these things and periodically the forms are being simplified accordingly," she said.
Over the misuse of authority by local officers exceeding his brief, Sitharaman said action had been taken by the council.
The finance minister further said she would welcome any member who thinks that there are difficulties faced on the ground, particularly officers who are exceeding their briefs, she would be happy to receive and take action against them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Nirmala Sitharaman GST central government Finance Ministry Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon