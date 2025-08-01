Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Gross GST mop-up was ₹1.82 trillion in July 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.84 trillion

Gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to ₹52,712 crore

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection increased 7.5 per cent to about ₹1.96 trillion in July on higher domestic revenues.
 
Gross GST mop-up was ₹1.82 trillion in July 2024. In June, the collection was ₹1.84 trillion. Gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to ₹52,712 crore.
 
GST refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,147 crore. The net GST revenue stood at ₹1.69 trillion in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth.
 

  Stable consumption pattern  
EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal told PTI that despite some global pressures and temporary dips, the overall trend shows a stable consumption pattern and consistent growth trajectory of the economy.
 
"The government's timely refund process is also a great help to businesses, ensuring they have the working capital they need," Agarwal added.
 

Topics : GST collections Taxation tax incentive tax refunds

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

