close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Gross market borrowing for H2 to be Rs 6.55 trn, 50-yr bond to be issued

The government on Tuesday said it will borrow Rs 6.55 trn in the second half of 2023-24 through dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)

Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday said it will borrow Rs 6.55 trillion in the second half of 2023-24 through dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).
The government meets its fiscal deficit mainly through market borrowings.
The government had projected gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 trillion for 2023-24.
"...the Government of India has decided to borrow the balance amount of Rs 6.55 trillion (42.45 per cent of Rs 15.43 trillion) in the second half of the fiscal year 2023-24 through dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," the finance ministry said in a statement.
"Responding to market demand for longer duration securities, 50-year security will be issued for the first time," it added.
The gross market borrowing of Rs 6.55 trillion will be completed through 20 weekly auctions. The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30, 40 and 50-year securities.

Also Read

Centre sticks to market borrowing plan for H2FY24, introduces 50-year bond

As state borrowings balloon, Assam witholds dues worth Rs 22,000 crore

State govt mkt borrowings up 8% YoY to Rs 7.6 trn with last auction of FY23

Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

Indian bond traders nudge govt to raise ultra-long borrowings in H2

OPEC's share of India's August crude oil imports at five month high

Centre extends RoDTEP scheme till June 30 amid faltering exports

Centre targets 114 million tonnes wheat production next rabi season

Rajnath calls for collective efforts to address Indo-Pacific complexities

IIT Guwahati develops fabric to tackle oil spills in water bodies

The government will continue to carry out the switching of securities to smoothen the redemption profile.
Out of the Rs 1,00,000 crore of budgeted (BE) switch amount, Rs 51,597 crore of switch auctions have already been conducted and the balance amount of switch auctions will be conducted in the second half, it added.
Further, the government will continue to exercise the greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification.
Weekly borrowing through the issuance of Treasury Bills in the third quarter of the fiscal is expected to be Rs 24,000 crore with net borrowing of Rs (-)52,000 crore during the quarter.
The ministry said that the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for the October-March period of 2023-24 at Rs 50,000 crore to take care of temporary mismatches in Government accounts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : gross borrowing Market borrowings securities market

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon