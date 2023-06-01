close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GST collection for May up 12% to Rs 1.57 trn despite external headwinds

Strong increase in line with GDP growth estimate in FY24, say experts

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
GST

In April, GST reported a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goods and services tax (GST) collection in May rose 12 per cent over the same month last year to Rs 1.57 trillion, indicating that the economy is holding firm despite external headwinds. Experts anticipate GST would expand 10-11 per cent in this fiscal year, in step with the government’s growth estimate of 6.5 per cent.
With this, gross GST has crossed Rs 1.5 trillion for the fifth time since the inception of the indirect tax regime, making it a new base for this fiscal year. Monthly GST reported more than Rs 1.4 trillion for 14 months in a row.

“GST revenues in May have modestly exceeded our expectations. Over the next few months, we expect GST to print at Rs 1.55-1.65 trillion and record an expansion of 10-11 per cent in YoY terms, broadly in line with the nominal GDP growth expected in FY24,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
During the month, revenues from imports of goods were 12 per cent higher and those from domestic transactions (including imports of services) were 11 per cent more than the equivalent figures during the same month last year, the finance ministry said while releasing the provisional numbers on Thursday.

In April, GST reported a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion. The moderation in the May number is primarily on account of fiscal-closure activities getting accumulated and accounted for in April.
“While collection in absolute terms is lower than in April, which had an embedded year-end impact, it reflects a continuation of the inherently good economic performance across states,” said M S Mani, tax partner, Deloitte India. 

Also Read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch

Feb GST collection up 12% YoY to Rs 1.49 trn, dips month-on-month

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

7.2% GDP growth is historic given the global situation: Piyush Goyal

Services exports in April rises by 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion

Rajasthan govt plans to give a push to weekend getaways, religious tourism

Russian crude oil imports by China, India hit all-time high in May

OPEC+ unlikely to extend oil supply cuts at upcoming June 4 meeting


Of the gross GST collected in May, central GST is Rs 28,411 crore, state GST Rs 35,828 crore, integrated GST Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore on imports of goods), and the cess is Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on imports of goods).
The Centre has settled Rs 35,369 crore for CGST and Rs 29,769 crore for SGST from IGST. After the regular settlement it is Rs 63,780 crore for CGST and Rs 65,597 crore for the SGST, according to the ministry. The overall growth of 12 per cent is also well reflected in state-wise collection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu clocked the highest collection because these states have a large corporate base and attract most of the investments that come to India.
For instance, Maharashtra reported a growth rate of 16 per cent, Delhi 25 per cent, Karnataka 12 per cent, Gujarat 5 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh 11 per cent.

“Collection reflects the efforts of state governments and ease of business operations,” said Ankur Gupta, practice leader (indirect tax), SW India.
The majority of the states are reflecting double-digit growth barring a few like Punjab (which is negative), Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Lower investment in these states can be one of the reasons for this, Gupta said.
Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST collection

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

GST collection for May up 12% to Rs 1.57 trn despite external headwinds

GST
3 min read

7.2% GDP growth is historic given the global situation: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Services exports in April rises by 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion

Image
1 min read

Rajasthan govt plans to give a push to weekend getaways, religious tourism

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces
2 min read

Russian crude oil imports by China, India hit all-time high in May

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
3 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

India's GDP grows 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in 2022-23; beats analysts' expectations

manufacturing
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon