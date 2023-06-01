close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russian crude oil imports by China, India hit all-time high in May

However, they are unlikely to deepen supply cuts at the Sunday meeting despite lower prices, four sources from the alliance told Reuters

Reuters SINGAPORE
Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russian crude oil imports by China and India in May hit an all-time high as buyers gorged on discounted supplies, reducing demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa, according to preliminary assessments from ship trackers.

The jump in Russian supplies comes ahead of a meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia on June 4.

Producers face some pressure to act to support Brent futures which have fallen 5% this week to about $73 a barrel despite an OPEC+ pledge in April to cut more output from May.

However, they are unlikely to deepen supply cuts at the Sunday meeting despite lower prices, four sources from the alliance told Reuters.

The world's No. 1 and No. 3 crude importers and top buyers of Russian oil imported about 110 million barrels in May, data from Vortexa and Kpler showed, up nearly 10% from the prior month despite U.S. warnings against price cap evasion.

Also Read

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Oil price cap looks set to keep Russian oil flowing even as war continues

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

OPEC+ unlikely to extend oil supply cuts at upcoming June 4 meeting

India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

Wheat procurement breaches 26 MMT mark; surpasses last year's by 7.4 MMT

India sees 4% spike in high-net-worth individuals amid sharp global drop

UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR

Arrivals of Russian shipments in India are assessed to have reached a record high of 8.6 million tonnes (62.8 million barrels) while China received 6 million tonnes, steady from April, according to Vortexa.

Data from Kpler showed a similar trend, with India's imports hitting a record of 66.7 million barrels and China's rising to 49.2 million barrels.

Indian refiners stepped up purchases of medium sour crude Urals and lighter grades such as Sokol and Varandey, in addition to a steady inflow of ESPO crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino, the data showed.

In China, refiners are scrambling to cut feedstock costs and improve refining margins amid a slower-than-expected economic recovery. Large private oil refiners started buying Russian oil earlier this year and have increased volumes in recent months.

"We see more new buyers from China these days," said an official with a Russian oil company.

Private refiner Hengli Petrochemical, which operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in northeast Dalian, received its first Urals crude cargo of 730,000 barrels in early May and another 2 million barrels arrived on Wednesday night, the shiptracking data showed. Hengli also bought 3.71 million barrels of ESPO that arrived in the same month.

Hengli did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

"Chinese buyers' increased demand for Russian oil loading in April and beyond was supported by higher profitability of supplies amid softer freight and firmer differentials," said a trader involved in Russian oil marketing.

The lumpsum freight rates for tankers carrying ESPO crude from Kozmino to northern China fell to $2.2 million after hitting an all-time high of $2.4 million in mid-March, Simpson Spence Young data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Spot premiums of July-loading Middle Eastern crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai in May versus April fell by 47% and 41%, respectively.

 

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Moscow newsroom; editing by Florence Tan and Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Oil production India oil imports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Russian crude oil imports by China, India hit all-time high in May

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
3 min read

OPEC+ unlikely to extend oil supply cuts at upcoming June 4 meeting

crude oil
4 min read

India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

World Trade Organisation, WTO
3 min read

Wheat procurement breaches 26 MMT mark; surpasses last year's by 7.4 MMT

Statsguru: Why wheat production has been a cause of concern for India
2 min read

India sees 4% spike in high-net-worth individuals amid sharp global drop

Global wealth
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon