GST reforms to boost consumption but limit fiscal consolidation: Moody's

GST reforms to boost consumption but limit fiscal consolidation: Moody's

Moody's says GST rate cuts will boost consumption and ease inflation but warns of higher revenue loss, fiscal strain, and weak debt affordability for India

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

The decline in India’s effective Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates is likely to boost private consumption, but the loss of tax revenue could limit progress in fiscal consolidation and debt reduction, with the revenue forgone expected to be higher than government estimates, Moody’s Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
 
The government on September 3 announced an overhaul of the GST framework in the most significant reform to the tax system since its inception in 2017, moving GST tiers to two main rates from four. The reforms will come into effect on September 22.
 
“We expect that the tax savings from the GST revisions will be largely passed on to consumers through lower prices, strengthening private consumption, which recorded a strong quarter-on-quarter increase in real terms in the three months through June 2025,” Moody’s Ratings said. It added: “Lower prices will also help keep inflation at bay.”
 
 
The rating agency said that given the expansion of the economy over the past two years and a correspondingly larger volume of goods subject to GST, foregone revenue is likely to be higher than government estimates. The report noted that government estimates of total revenue forgone would be to the tune of ₹480 billion ($5.4 billion).
 
“The strain will be even more pronounced in the coming years because the new tax structure will be effective over the course of a full year, rather than the remaining six months of the current fiscal year,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s Ratings in its sector report said that at a time when the country is facing external pressures from higher US tariffs, the simplification and tax rate rationalisation reforms are likely to support economic growth.
 
It said that government spending growth is expected to slow over the next two quarters to help preserve the trend of fiscal consolidation. Noting the government’s “revenue-eroding” measures to support growth, Moody’s Ratings said that it did not expect significant revenue-enhancing measures over the remainder of its term.
 
“Reflecting its high level of general government debt, India continues to have the weakest debt affordability among investment-grade sovereigns, with interest payments amounting to about 23 per cent of general government revenue in fiscal 2024-25,” Moody’s said.

Topics : GST Revamp goods and service tax Moody’s US tariffs GST rate cut

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

