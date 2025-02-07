Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Households expect inflation to moderate; consumer confidence dips

Households expect inflation to moderate; consumer confidence dips

Inflation expectations showed an upward trajectory for three months and one-year ahead period

cart bill

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian households expect moderation in inflation for the near term while consumer confidence declined marginally due to somewhat tempered sentiments, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forward-looking surveys in January 2025.
 
Inflation expectations showed an upward trajectory for three months and one-year ahead period. Reflecting confidence on spending, households’ assessment on one-year ahead outlook remained firmly in the optimistic territory.
 
Households’ median perception of current inflation declined marginally by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.3 per cent, as compared 8.4 per cent of the previous survey round held in November 2024.
 
Median inflation expectation for the three months horizon increased by 20 bps to 9.3 per cent. It inched up by 10 bps to 10.2 per cent for one year ahead.
 
 
The RBI’s latest round of the survey of households’ inflation expectations was conducted during January 2-11, 2025, covering 6,096 respondents in 19 major cities. Women respondents accounted for 55.4 per cent of this sample, the RBI said in a statement.

Also Read

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Rate cut as expected; FY26 growth forecast slightly optimistic: Aditi Nayar

Krishna Appala, senior research analyst, Capitalmind Research

Repo rate cut sends 'strong' signal to markets on low borrowing costs ahead

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC 2025 time, dates: When and where to watch Guv Sanjay Malhotra live

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Will RBI MPC cut rates: What to expect from today's monetary policy meet

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI monetary policy: Dec MPC highlights and what to expect on Feb 7

 
There was an increase in share of households anticipating rise in general prices and inflation for both near term as well as the coming year.
 
They expect somewhat higher inflationary pressures across product groups, especially for food products and housing, for both the time horizons. For one year ahead, the price expectation of households is closely aligned with food prices and housing-related expenses, the survey showed.
 
Meanwhile, the consumer confidence survey showed subdued sentiments on spending for both essential and non-essential outlays vis-à-vis the November 2024 round. Despite some moderations, the sentiments about future spending remained strong, the RBI said.
 
The current situation index (CSI) moderated by 0.3 point to 93.7 in January 2025. The future expectations index (FEI) declined by 1.2 points to 120.7 in the latest survey.

More From This Section

income tax itr taxation

Cabinet clears new income-tax bill; sections likely to be reduced by 30%

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI defers proposed LCR norms implementation till at least March 31, 2026

PremiumTruck

E-way bill generation hits a new high in January, shows GSTN data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to review mkt trading, settlement timings to enhance scope, liquidity

Amitabh Kant

Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

Topics : RBI monetary policy India inflation Households

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon