Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to mark 75 years of the NSS

Amitabh Kant

The government has, till now, been releasing quarterly statistics on unemployment for urban areas and annual statistics for rural areas. (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

Shiva Rajora
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The statistics ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates on indicators like gross domestic product (GDP) and other socio-economic indicators, as district-level data can drive comprehensive improvements in socio-economic outcomes, said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, on Friday.
 
“While rich data is generated at the state level through the National Sample Survey (NSS), we must now shift our focus to districts. My own experience with the aspirational districts programme showed us that data at the district level could drive comprehensive improvements in socio-economic indicators, whether it is district-level GDP data or any other socio-economic indicator data,” he said.
 
 
Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to mark 75 years of the NSS, Kant also highlighted the pivotal role the organisation has played in policy formulation over the years.
 
Meanwhile, MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg also emphasised the work being done by the ministry to make district-level estimates available.
 
"Sample designs have been modified to make district-level estimates available. State policies can benefit much more from survey data that is being used," Garg said.

He also mentioned that monthly numbers for the unemployment rate in urban and rural areas will be available from April onwards.
 
“While the ministry has been collecting data since January, the data will be released after studying the results of the January–March quarter,” he said.
 
The government has, till now, been releasing quarterly statistics on unemployment for urban areas and annual statistics for rural areas.
 
The ministry has also been working to release the results of the Time Use Survey, which gauges the amount of time spent on household work and is instrumental in determining the time spent by women on unpaid household work.
 
Also speaking at the event, MoSPI Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the ministry is actively working to reduce time lags in survey releases and leverage big data and machine learning to foster transparency and inclusivity.

Topics : Amitabh Kant Indian Economy

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

