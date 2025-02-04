Business Standard

RBI MPC 2025 time, dates: When and where to watch Guv Sanjay Malhotra live

This will be the first MPC meeting since Governor Malhotra took office in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das's tenure

Sanjay Malhotra

Mumbai: New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses a press conference at the RBI headquarters. in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the leadership of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will begin its three-day meeting on February 5, Wednesday, with a key announcement on interest rates set for February 7.
 
Markets are eagerly awaiting a possible rate cut, with reports predicting a 25 basis points reduction. If this happens, the benchmark lending rate would drop to 6.25 per cent from the current 6.5 per cent.
 
This will be the first MPC meeting since Governor Malhotra took office in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das’s tenure.
 
While speculation surrounds the potential rate cut, the RBI has already been working to improve liquidity. Last month, the central bank introduced measures to inject Rs 1.5 trillion into the financial system. In December 2024, a similar move was made with a Rs 1.16 trillion liquidity boost, following a 50 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR).
 

RBI MPC 2025: Important dates and time

MPC meeting dates: February 5–February 7, 2025

Repo Rate announcement: February 7, 2025 at 10:00 am
 
RBI Governor's press conference: February 7, 2025 at 12:00 pm
 
Governor Malhotra will address the media after the rate announcement, sharing insights into the RBI’s decision and offering his views on the state of the Indian economy and the Union Budget 2025.
 

Where to watch RBI MPC press conference?

The RBI's announcement and the press conference will be streamed live on multiple online platforms. Business Standard will also provide latest updates through its live-blog that can be accessed on its website. Furthermore, Business Standard’s Youtube channel will also be broadcasting the MPC’s press conference.
 
The RBI’s official social media channels (X and YouTube) will also broadcast the event.

What happened in the last MPC meeting?

In the previous MPC meeting, led by the former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the repo rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was reduced by 50 basis points, with RBI injecting Rs 1 trillion into the banking system to enhance liquidity.
 
As the February 7 announcement approaches, all eyes will be on the RBI for further clarity on the country’s monetary policy direction.

