Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / IMF flags gaps in IBC Bill on OC voting rights and personal insolvency

IMF flags gaps in IBC Bill on OC voting rights and personal insolvency

The IMF has said the IBC Amendment Bill addresses several deficiencies but leaves key issues unresolved, including operational creditors' voting rights, executory contract rules and persistent delays

IMF

The Fund said that the government should undertake reforms to improve credit allocation in the financial sector to help reallocate resources to more productive firms.

Ruchika Chitravanshi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The International Monetary Fund, in its report on the Indian economy, said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill addresses many deficiencies but it has not provided for the participation of operational creditors or rules for executory contracts. The IMF staff report said that the business dynamism in India remains relatively low, marked by low rates of entry and exit, and a high share of inactive or inefficient firms reflecting structural rigidities and high compliance levels.
 
“The persistence of zombie firms may reflect issues with forbearance lending, inefficient insolvency resolution, and exit mechanisms,” IMF said.
 
IMF said that among continuously operating firms, a significant share — 15 per cent — qualifies as zombie firms, which do not generate enough earnings to cover their interest expenses but continue to operate, mostly with very low levels of productivity. 
 
 
On the IBC Bill, the report noted that operational creditors still lack the right to vote on a resolution plan or other governance rights. It said, “No rules are provided for executory contracts. Such rules would make it more likely that business operations could be restructured rather than sold.”
 
Indian authorities told the IMF that they anticipated the recent IBC Amendment Bill to expedite the bankruptcy resolution process.

Also Read

IMF

IMF reclassifies India's forex regime as 'crawl-like arrangement'

IMF

Review medium-term debt target, make it more ambitious: IMF to Centre

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF likely to alter classification of India's exchange rate regime

IMF

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in 2025-26, outpacing China

Krishna Srinivasan

India must fire on all cylinders to reach Viksit Bharat goal: IMF

 
IMF’s report highlighted that the recovery rates for financial creditors in successful corporate resolutions declined from 43 per cent in March 2019 to 33 per cent in June 2025. The pre-admission delays — the time between filing of the insolvency application and the opening of the case — have worsened, with operational creditors facing an average wait of 650 days in 2022 compared to 450 days in 2019, the IMF noted.
 
The report estimated entry and exit rates of firms in India at less than 1 per cent, far below the 8 to 13 per cent annual rates typically observed in economies like the US, European countries,
 
Republic of Korea and Chile.
 
The report had said that the legislative reforms being undertaken by the government should be complemented by efforts to strengthen judicial capacity through dedicated tribunal benches and adequate funding, along with operationalising the personal insolvency regime.
 
“Such persistence of inefficient firms likely reflects structural rigidities in India’s business environment, including weak insolvency resolution and limited access to exit mechanisms,” IMF said. It added that low entry rates may reflect the high regulatory compliance burdens that discourage entry into the formal sector.
 
The Fund said that the government should undertake reforms to improve credit allocation in the financial sector to help reallocate resources to more productive firms.

More From This Section

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

India tops Russian oil imports via 30 false-flagged tankers: Think tank

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Economy on stable footing to navigate risks, uncertainties: FinMin review

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

GST rate cuts boost consumption, India set for steady growth: FinMin report

Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy

India, UAE review FTA progress; discuss market access, data sharing

Metro, Delhi Metro

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 cr Pune Metro, rail expansion projectspremium

Topics : IBC resolution IMF on India International Monetary Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon