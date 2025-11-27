Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Economy on stable footing to navigate risks, uncertainties: FinMin review

Economy on stable footing to navigate risks, uncertainties: FinMin review

The finance ministry report said that well-anchored inflation expectations, sustained public capital expenditure and firming rural and urban demand are indicative of a resilient domestic economy

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian economy is on a stable footing and is expected to preserve the growth momentum for the rest of this financial year and navigate emerging risks even amid global uncertainties, which can adversely affect exports, capital flows and investor sentiment, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for October on Thursday.
 
The finance ministry report said that well-anchored inflation expectations, sustained public capital expenditure and firming rural and urban demand are indicative of a resilient domestic economy.
 
“The inflation outlook remains encouraging, supported by softening global commodity prices, benign energy markets and targeted domestic supply interventions. However, the balance of risks warrants continued vigilance,” the review said.
 
 
The finance ministry said that independent economic assessments placing real GDP growth for the second quarter of FY26 in the range of 7.0 to 7.5 per cent indicate continued strength in underlying economic activity.
 
The review highlighted the elevated trade policy uncertainty in the external environment but said that the government believes global pressures have moderated relative to earlier peaks.

Also Read

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

GST rate cuts boost consumption, India set for steady growth: FinMin report

MNC

India's new test for Permanent Establishment: Control over Presencepremium

Hybrid Seeds

Seeds sector faces major shake-up as India readies new laws and treatiespremium

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Finance Commission

States pause spending as they await 16th Finance Commission's payoutspremium

 
“While a series of trade agreements between the major economies has contributed to a reduction in this uncertainty, it still remains elevated due to the absence of clear, transparent and sustainable agreements among these partners,” the finance ministry said.
 
Services exports achieved their highest-ever monthly level in October, providing a substantial buffer to the merchandise trade deficit.
 
Even though the frontloading of trade orders in anticipation of higher tariffs led to a significant increase in trade in CY2025, the finance ministry said that ongoing fragmentation can limit the potential gains of this positive trend.
 
The report by the finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs highlighted early signs of reacceleration in bank credit growth, led by personal loans as well as continued momentum in MSME lending.
 
The finance ministry also said that the rationalisation of GST rates has provided a measurable boost to consumption, which is reflected in the strengthening of high-frequency indicators, including higher e-way bill generation, record festive-season automobile sales, robust UPI transaction values and a notable rise in tractor sales.
 
The review said that cumulative GST collection growth of 9.0 per cent for April–October 2025 shows that the underlying revenue stream has remained resilient, aided by firm consumption and improved compliance.
 
“These developments point to broad-based improvements in demand conditions across both urban and rural segments,” the finance ministry said.
 
The government on September 3 announced an overhaul of the GST framework in the most significant reform to the tax system since its inception in 2017, moving GST tiers to two main rates from four. The reforms will come into effect from September 22.

More From This Section

Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy

India, UAE review FTA progress; discuss market access, data sharing

IMF

IMF reclassifies India's forex regime as 'crawl-like arrangement'

Metro, Delhi Metro

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 cr Pune Metro, rail expansion projectspremium

apparel industry

India set for 3rd-biggest tariff shock in global apparel and footwear tradepremium

IMF

Review medium-term debt target, make it more ambitious: IMF to Centre

Topics : economy Finance Ministry economic review

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon