Income inequality in India higher in 2023 than 1950s, says report

Income inequality in India higher in 2023 than 1950s, says report

The working paper states that the Gini coefficient for the country stood at 0.410 in 2023, up from 0.371 in 1955

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

India’s income inequality in 2023 remained higher than its level in the 1950s, despite some improvement seen in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, a working paper released by the People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) on Sunday showed.
 
Using data from household income surveys conducted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and PRICE, the working paper states that the Gini coefficient for the country stood at 0.410 in 2023, up from 0.371 in 1955. Earlier in 2021, due to the adverse impact of the Covid pandemic, the Gini coefficient had risen to 0.528.
 
The Gini coefficient measures the extent to which the distribution of income among individuals or households within an economy deviates from a perfectly equal distribution. A Gini index of 0 represents perfect equality, while a coefficient of 1 implies perfect inequality. The higher the value, the greater the income inequality.
 
 
“The entrenched concentration of wealth among the top income earners, coupled with the persistent struggles of the bottom 10 per cent, signals the need for sustained, inclusive economic strategies,” the paper noted.
 
For rural areas, the Gini coefficient stood at 0.405 in 2023, up from 0.341 in 1955, whereas for urban areas, it saw a slight decline to 0.382 from 0.392 during the same period.

“Investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, along with social safety nets and progressive taxation, are pivotal for ensuring that the benefits of growth are equitably distributed,” the paper noted.
 
The share of ‘bottom 10 per cent’ households, which consists of labourers, traders, small business owners, and small and marginal farmers, saw their share in total household income decline to 2.38 per cent in 2023 from 3 per cent in 1955. Meanwhile, the share of ‘bottom 50 per cent’ households rose slightly to 22.82 per cent from 22 per cent during the corresponding period.
 
“Social welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and financial inclusion initiatives have led to a slight increase in the income share of the bottom 50 per cent,” the paper noted.
 
Rajesh Shukla, chief executive officer, PRICE, said that India's economic journey reflects a "see-saw" pattern of inequality, with periods of progress often countered by external disruptions or policy shortcomings. The post-pandemic improvements offer a hopeful sign, but sustaining this progress requires vigilance and adaptive policymaking.
 
The paper also argues that model-based synthetic estimates of income inequality, such as those provided by the World Inequality Database (WID), rely heavily on national accounts, tax records, and capital income data, which results in overstating inequality by focusing on top income earners and neglecting the vast informal economy that plays a significant role in countries like India.
 
For example, according to the WID estimates, the ‘top 1 per cent’ controlled 22.6 per cent of the national income in 2023, whereas according to the income surveys, they only controlled 7.3 per cent of the national income.
   

Topics : Inequality Income inequality Inequality in India

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

