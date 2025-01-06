Business Standard

Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

The local currency settled at Rs 85.78 per dollar on Friday

Despite recent active market interventions to stabilise the currency near key levels, the timing and pace of any breach of 86 remain unpredictable. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The rupee fell to a new low of Rs 85.83 per dollar on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-year high. State-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), avoiding further depreciation.
 
Market participants are now watching whether the RBI will continue intervening around the 85.80 per dollar level, with the central bank's strategy seen as crucial in determining the rupee's direction in the coming days.
 
The domestic currency’s trajectory towards the 86 mark remains uncertain, as much depends on the RBI’s intervention strategy, market participants added.
 
 
While the rupee has not been among the worst-performing currencies, providing some comfort to the RBI, the central bank’s approach to intervention is influenced by factors such as import cover. As import cover decreases, the RBI may allow the rupee to find a new equilibrium, experts said.

Despite recent active market interventions to stabilise the currency near key levels, the timing and pace of any breach of 86 remain unpredictable.
 
“The RBI's intervention strategy is closely tied to import cover. As import cover starts to decline, they often allow the currency to find a new level. We will have to see how the RBI approaches this, but reaching 86 could happen at any time,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
The RBI has been actively protecting the rupee, including today, but whether they let it reach 86 quickly or gradually is uncertain. It's very difficult for anyone to predict how and when these levels will be breached, the treasury official said.
 
Investors are now focused on the US non-farm payroll (NFP) data, scheduled for Friday, as several Federal Reserve policymakers are set to speak during the week. The dollar remains strong, driven by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, with last week’s rally pushing the euro to its lowest point on Friday.
 
“The investors are looking towards NFP data, as a slew of Federal Reserve policymakers will speak during the week. The dollar continues to draw strength from fewer Fed cuts in 2025, with its two-year high climb last week pushing the euro to its lowest on Friday. The 86 mark should be seen soon as we wait for NFP, US CPI figures, and Trump’s inauguration,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

