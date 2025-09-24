Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Australia sign agreement to promote organic products' trade

India, Australia sign agreement to promote organic products' trade

Under the mutual recognition arrangements (MRA), both will recognise each other's organic standards and certification systems



India and Australia on Wednesday signed an agreement to facilitate trade of organic products including wine and agri produce in each other's countries, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Under the mutual recognition arrangements (MRA), both will recognise each other's organic standards and certification systems.

"The MRA...is expected to boost India's organic exports further by reducing barriers, ensuring certification equivalence, and supporting more organic products and producers," it said.

The implementing agencies for the MRA are India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Government of Australia.

The arrangement covers organic products that are grown and processed in the two countries. It includes unprocessed plant products, processed foods and wine, it said.

 

With organic produce commanding 30-40 per cent higher prices, farmers benefit from improved livelihoods, it added.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary Commerce, emphasised the role of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) in setting rigorous standards for India's organic ecosystem and keeping India's organic sector transparent and credible.

He further stressed the need for labelling, penalties and regulatory measures to ensure strict separation of organic from non-organic produce, while also calling for greater capacity building, training and advisory support for farmers.

Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australia, noted that Australia leads with 53 million hectares of organic farmland and highlighted trade opportunities in cereals, tea, spices, beverages and wines.

India's organic exports to Australia reached USD 8.96 million in 2024-25 with a total export volume of 2,781.58 metric tonnes, led by psyllium husk, coconut milk and rice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 24 2025

