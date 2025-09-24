Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt notifies additional condition for export of 2nd generation ethanol

Govt notifies additional condition for export of 2nd generation ethanol

The permission, however, is subject to a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from the relevant competent authority

The government on Wednesday notified additional policy condition for the export of second-generation ethanol. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday notified additional policy condition for the export of second-generation ethanol, which is produced through materials such as bagasse, wood waste, and industrial waste.

It said export of second generation ethanol, which is produced through cellulosic material such as bagasse, wood waste, lignocellulosic feedstocks -- agricultural and forestry residues such as rice and wheat straw, corn -- and non-food crops like grasses, algae and having low carbon-dioxide emissions or high GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction, and which do not compete with food crops for land use "is permitted" for fuel and non-fuel purposes.

The permission, however, is subject to a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from the relevant competent authority.

 

"Additional policy condition for export of second generation ethanol is notified with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In a trade notice, it said exporters are informed that consignments would be subject to checks by relevant authorities to verify compliance with this notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

