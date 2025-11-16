Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, EAEU review roadmap for proposed FTA to deepen trade, market access

India, EAEU review roadmap for proposed FTA to deepen trade, market access

On August 20 this year, India and the Eurasian Economic Union bloc inked terms of reference to start formal negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement

free trade agreement, FTA, trade, Tariffs

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the five-nation grouping Eurasian Economic Commission have reviewed the roadmap for their proposed free trade agreement in goods with an aim to boost economic ties between the two, according to an official statement on Sunday.

On August 20 this year, India and the Eurasian Economic Union bloc inked terms of reference to start formal negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has visited Moscow last week to hold talks with Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin.

"In the meeting with Minister Slepnev, the Commerce Secretary reviewed the next steps for the India-EAEU FTA in goods. The Terms of Reference signed on 20 August 2025 outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen," the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

 

The five members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Also Read

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Next round of talks on proposed trade pact with Chile likely in Dec

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal stresses need for export diversification amid tariff heat

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit Qatar for talks on comprehensive trade pact

PM Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand to hold next round of FTA talks in October 2025

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Switzerland

The development is important as India is looking to diversify its export markets due to high tariffs imposed by the US.

India and Russia also deliberated upon ways to boost bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

In his discussions with Yurin, the commerce secretary discussed ways to enhance trade diversification, supply-chain resilience and cooperation in critical minerals.

"Both sides discussed a time-bound pathway across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, machinery, leather, automobiles and chemicals," it said, adding that quarterly regulator-to-regulator engagement was agreed upon to address certification requirements, listings of agricultural and marine businesses, prevention of monopolistic practices and other non-tariff issues.

The dialogue also covered practical measures related to logistics, payments and standards to improve predictability and ease of doing business for firms in both countries.

With a combined GDP of about USD 6.5 trillion, the proposed free trade agreement is expected to expand market access for Indian exporters, support diversification into new sectors and geographies, enhance competitiveness against non-market economies, and deliver significant benefits to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Russia is the top trading partner of India in the bloc, with bilateral trade worth USD 68.72 billion in 2024-25 (exports USD 4.88 billion and imports USD 63.84 billion). The high import numbers are because of crude oil imports.

The bilateral trade with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan was USD USD 315.18 million, USD 106.69 million, USD 349.48 million, and USD 56.78 million, respectively, in the last fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Tax and tariff disruptions reshape supply chains as strategic engines: PwC

Coal

India's coal imports rise 13.54% to 22.05 MT in Sep on strong fuel demand

russian oil

India spent 2.5 bn euros on Russian oil in Oct ahead of sanctions: Report

Piyush Goyal

Examining relief measures for SEZs to boost production: Piyush Goyal

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh sees ₹13.25 trillion investments during CII summit

Topics : FTA talks India-EU ties Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon