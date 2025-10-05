Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal to visit Qatar for talks on comprehensive trade pact

Piyush Goyal to visit Qatar for talks on comprehensive trade pact

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Qatar visit on October 6-7 will include talks on the proposed India-Qatar trade agreement, reviewing bilateral trade and strengthening sectoral cooperation

Goyal will be accompanied by senior officials from various ministries, as well as a business delegation. | (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Qatar from October 6 to 7 for discussions on a proposed comprehensive trade agreement between India and the West Asian nation, including steps to finalise the framework of the deal, the Department of Commerce said on Sunday.
 
Both sides will also hold talks on reviewing bilateral trade performance, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff issues, and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment flows.
 
“The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India–Qatar Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with the way forward on finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will further strengthen economic cooperation between both countries. Cooperation in key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture and healthcare will also form an integral part of the discussions aimed at deepening the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar,” the official statement said.
 
 
This will be Goyal’s first visit to Doha to attend the Qatar–India Joint Commission Meeting on Trade and Commerce. The meeting will be co-chaired by his Qatar-based counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.
 
Goyal will be accompanied by senior officials from various ministries, as well as a business delegation.

Apart from Qatar, India is currently negotiating trade deals with the United States (US), European Union (EU), New Zealand, Peru and Chile. While a trade agreement with the United Kingdom (UK) was signed in July, government officials have said that a pact with Oman has been finalised and will be signed soon. India has also recently finalised the Terms of Reference for the proposed trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
 
India–Qatar trade stood at $14.15 billion in FY25. India recorded a trade deficit of $10.78 billion, mainly due to petroleum imports, which accounted for around 89 per cent of total imports. Exports to Qatar stood at $1.68 billion, while imports were $12.46 billion.
 
Ajay Srivastava, former trade official and founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said the evolving India–Qatar partnership reflects a pragmatic convergence of needs — Qatar’s quest for diversified security and investment partners, and India’s pursuit of stable energy supplies and regional influence.
 
“While trade remains heavily dominated by hydrocarbons, both countries recognise the need to broaden cooperation into new sectors such as chemicals, fertilisers, metals and engineering goods. Unless trade is balanced, a preferential trade agreement giving concessions on petrochemicals may not be in India’s favour. Joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration and cross-border investments can help reduce India’s trade deficit and reinforce Qatar’s role as a trusted long-term partner,” Srivastava said.
 

Topics : Piyush Goyal FTA talks CEPA

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

