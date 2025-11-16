Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's coal imports rise 13.54% to 22.05 MT in Sep on strong fuel demand

India's coal imports rise 13.54% to 22.05 MT in Sep on strong fuel demand

Imports in September recorded a notable rise from 19.42 MT of coal imported during the same month of the previous financial year

Coal

Coking coal imports, essential for the steel sector, rose to 4.50 MT compared to 3.39 MT a year ago. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's coal import surged by 13.54 per cent to 22.05 million tonnes (MT) in September, driven by increased demand of the dry fuel ahead of the festive season.

Imports in September recorded a notable rise from 19.42 MT of coal imported during the same month of the previous financial year.

Breaking down the numbers, non-coking coal import stood at 13.90 MT for the month, slightly higher than the 13.24 MT imported in September 2024.

Coking coal imports, essential for the steel sector, rose to 4.50 MT compared to 3.39 MT a year ago.

For the April-September 2025 period, non-coking coal imports declined to 86.06 MT from 91.92 MT in the corresponding period last year, while coking coal import climbed to 31.54 MT from 28.18 MT, according to data compiled by mjunction services.

 

Also Read

Coal

India's coal imports drops 0.6% to 20.58 MT in August, coking coal rises

Coal

Coal import declines in July over weak demand, availability of high stock

Coal

India's coal imports rise 1.5% to 76.4 MT in Q1FY26 despite domestic push

Coal

India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

Coal

Coal demand softens as monsoon arrives early, stocks pile up at minespremium

mjunction services is a B2B e-commerce platform and a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.

Commenting on the trend, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction, said, "There was an increase in volumes as buyers took fresh positions prior to the festive season. Winter restocking demand from steel mills is expected to drive coking coal imports, going forward."  Sector experts indicate that strength in metallurgical and industrial coal demand, particularly from steel mills, is likely to overshadow the seasonal weakness in power sector procurement this year.

India is actively working to reduce its dependence on coal imports by significantly boosting domestic coal production through various government initiatives. Still the country continues to rely on imports for specific needs, particularly high-grade thermal coal and coking coal, which are essential for industries like steel and are in short supply domestically.

However, the overall trend points toward a sustained push for self-sufficiency and reduced import dependence to ensure energy security and economic resilience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russian oil

India spent 2.5 bn euros on Russian oil in Oct ahead of sanctions: Report

Piyush Goyal

Examining relief measures for SEZs to boost production: Piyush Goyal

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh sees ₹13.25 trillion investments during CII summit

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India open to leading WTO reforms, but seeks consensus on agenda: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

Topics : India coal import coal import Coal imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon