Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Examining relief measures for SEZs to boost production: Piyush Goyal

Examining relief measures for SEZs to boost production: Piyush Goyal

He also said the ministry is looking at ways and means to promote excess capacities in these zones for use in the domestic market in India

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is examining proposals to roll out certain relief measures to boost production in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He also said the ministry is looking at ways and means to promote excess capacities in these zones for use in the domestic market in India.

This will be in a way also an import substitution because many goods that come into India from other countries get better benefits than the SEZ supplies to DTAs (domestic tariffs areas), he said while visiting Brandix textiles units in Andhra Pradesh SEZ here.

"We are trying to bridge that gap and we are very hopeful that soon the output from all the SEZs will increase in a big way.

 

"We are also examining what further relief we can give to the SEZs so that we can increase production in these zones," he said.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India open to leading WTO reforms, but seeks consensus on agenda: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

free trade agreement, FTA, trade, Tariffs

Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffspremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

The minister was here to attend CII Partnership Summit 2025.

He added that the SEZ Commissioners of the country have been asked to hold a meeting here next week.

They will be visiting Brandix Park and AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone) park to see how quality infrastructure should be built and maintained so that all SEZs can be world class, Goyal said.

When asked if the commerce ministry will bring a bill in Parliament for extending relief to these zones, he said:"We are examining all possibilities, if it needs amendment in law or some of it can be done through rules."  Whether the ministry is considering a proposal to allow sale of products from SEZs to DTA on duty foregone basis, Goyal said all proposals are under consideration.

"We will try to do whatever best we can get from the inter-ministerial consultations, in the best interests of both SEZ and DTA units," he said.

These remarks are important as the industry is requesting the Centre to permit them sale of products manufactured in SEZs in the domestic market on payment of duty foregone on inputs as that would help promote value addition.

At present, units in SEZs are allowed to sell their products in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA or domestic market) on payment of duties on an output basis (finished goods).

These zones are treated as foreign territories for trade and duties, with restrictions on duty-free domestic sales.

Companies operating within SEZs are allowed to import materials and components duty-free, with the condition that the finished goods produced are meant to be exported out of India and sold in the Indian domestic market on payment of applicable duties on the output.

SEZs have emerged as an important contributor to India's exports. Total exports from these zones stood at $176.6 billion in 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh sees ₹13.25 trillion investments during CII summit

Brookfield

Andhra seals $12 bn Brookfield investment deal for green energy projects

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Wholesale inflation at 27-month low of -1.21% in Oct on favourable base

steel

The shift: QCO rollbacks gather steam, suspended for 55 steel productspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India announces relief for exporters amid trade worries

Topics : Piyush Goyal SEZs Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon