Home / Economy / News / India, EU discuss ways to strengthen collaboration on climate change

India, EU discuss ways to strengthen collaboration on climate change

In a post on X, Yadav said they discussed opportunities to further strengthen the scientific and technical collaboration in fields of resource efficiency, circular economy and recycling of waste

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday met with EU commissioners Jessika Roswall and Wopke Hoekstra and discussed issues of mutual interest in the field of environment, forest and climate change.

In a post on X, Yadav said they discussed opportunities to further strengthen the scientific and technical collaboration in fields of resource efficiency, circular economy and recycling of waste, including battery waste. 

Yadav told Roswall and Hoekstra that India is well on its path to achieving its updated nationally determined contributions (climate action plans).

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and her college of commissioners or senior political leaders of the bloc is on a two-day visit to India which began on Thursday. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change European Union

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

