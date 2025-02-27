Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's climate future lies in renewable energy, says Bhupender Yadav

India's climate future lies in renewable energy, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that climate change impacts both developed and developing nations, but the historical burden of emissions lies with the Global North

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, speaks at BS Manthan conclave on February 27, 2025.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

As countries balance economic growth with sustainability, India has emerged as a leader, demonstrating that development and ecological responsibility can go hand in hand. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, in a conversation with AK Bhattacharya of Business Standard at the BS Manthan conclave on February 27, outlined India’s climate vision — one that prioritises renewable energy capacity while ensuring equitable access to technology and finance for developing nations, leading the global south in climate action policies.
 
India's approach to climate action is rooted in the philosophy of Vikas (development) and Vriddhi (progress), the Environment Minister said. Yadav emphasised that for any nation to achieve a dignified standard of living for its citizens, energy access is paramount. “If you want to give dignified life to people, you need to provide energy to everyone, fulfill consumption needs and provide rock-solid infrastructure. Only then can you achieve human development goals,” he said.
   
Yet, Yadav noted that protecting natural resources is equally critical. He added that India has not just spoken about climate action; it has delivered. Of the eight Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) pledged at the Paris Agreement, India has already achieved three — nearly a decade (9 years) ahead of schedule — making it the only G20 country to do so.
 

Global South leadership and climate equity

 
The minister, replying to a query on India's positioning as a climate leader in the Global South, said that climate change impacts both developed and developing nations, but the historical burden of emissions lies with the Global North. While net-zero commitments are crucial, he stressed that energy access should not be a privilege of the rich. 

“Developing countries need financial and technological support from the developed world,” Yadav stated, reinforcing India’s demand for equity in climate solutions.
 
He further said that beyond rhetoric, India has established practical frameworks for global climate action. The International Solar Alliance (ISA) with France, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with the UK, and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LEAD-IT) with Sweden are all steps toward bridging the North-South divide through technology sharing and resilience-building.
 

Ceasing coal usage and increasing renewable energy

 
A key challenge in global climate negotiations is the continued reliance on coal, particularly in developing economies like India. Yadav tackled the question head-on, making it clear that the transition away from coal is not a matter of abrupt elimination but of strategic replacement. “When we increase our renewable energy capacity, coal usage will automatically go down,” he asserted.
 
India’s investments in green hydrogen, solar power, and energy efficiency are designed to gradually reduce coal dependence without compromising energy security or economic growth. The government is aggressively expanding its renewable energy footprint, ensuring that clean energy is not just an aspiration but an achievable goal, the minister said.
 
And as India gears up to host COP33, Yadav said, “Our goal is to push for sustainable practices worldwide while ensuring that the economic aspirations of developing nations are not stifled."
 
On the theme of environment and forest protection rules, Yadav said, “Technological intervention can offer a possible solution to this end. The time period for giving environmental clearances has come down with the help of a single Parivesh portal. It also allowed better transparency."

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

