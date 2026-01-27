India-EU FTA to boost marine exports with tariff cuts of up to 26%

India’s marine products exports, facing rough weather from punitive US tariffs, are expected to get a big boost following the reduction of tariffs of up to 26 per cent as part of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, but concerns over non-tariff barriers, which are a dominant aspect of marine trade to the EU, still remain. In fact, non-tariff barriers could act as a big hurdle in the smooth movement of farm and agricultural products from India, as the EU has some stringent testing and safety standards. “We will conduct impact assessments to analyse potential alignment of production standards between domestic and imported products, notably on pesticides and animal welfare, and increase the number of food safety audits to third countries,” an EU statement reads.

As per Nitin Awasthi of InCred Research, for India, the EU market was historically constrained for marine products because of a combination of tariffs in the range of 4–12 per cent and stringent compliance norms (non-tariff barriers), which caused huge delays and rejections.

All this led to costs even higher than the 4–12 per cent duty, but now this market is at the cusp of reopening meaningfully.

Late in 2025, the EU had already approved 102 new Indian processing units and in every month of CY25, marine exports from India to the EU rose sequentially, with exports in recent months touching nearly 20 per cent EU market share on a monthly basis. It has the potential to become a 500,000-tonne-per-year export market for Indian marine products, InCred said.

In 2023–24, as per official data, India exported around 192,505 tonnes of marine products to the EU worth around Rs 8,461 crore, while it exported 329,192 tonnes to the US worth around Rs 21,000 crore.

From the EU side, among other major items, tariffs on imports of olive oil, margarine and other vegetable oils will be brought down from the existing 45 per cent to zero in the near future.

Trade sources said cheaper olive oil imports from the EU are of little concern, as olive oil is one of the costliest edible oils sold in India and is used only for dressing food products.

India imports around 20,000–25,000 tonnes of olive oil largely from Spain and Italy in the EU, but it is priced at around Rs 700 per litre, which is far higher than the cheapest available edible oils in India priced at around Rs 110–150 per litre.

“Even if the duty is lowered, it would not have much impact on prices, and virgin olive oil would continue to be one of the costliest available edible oils in India,” BV Mehta, managing director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, said. Also, olive oil has a ‘smoke point’ of around 180 degrees, which is not suitable for Indian cooking, where the average ‘smoke point’ of oil is around 240 degrees.

However, when it comes to other vegetable oils, which are the other items mentioned in the list of agricultural goods on which India will lower tariffs, Mehta said it could include rapeseed oil, as the EU is a major producer of mustard or rapeseed oil.

Meanwhile, on marine products, the official statement said that the preferential market access covering 100 per cent of trade value, by reducing tariffs of up to 26 per cent, will unlock the EU marine market for imports of around Rs 4.67 lakh crore ($53.6 billion).

This enhanced market access is expected to significantly improve the competitiveness of India’s marine exports, while complementing and strengthening India’s export capacity in the marine sector, currently valued at Rs 8,715 crore ($1 billion) to the EU, the statement added.

It claimed that the FTA will turbocharge exports of shrimp, frozen fish and value-added seafood to the EU, empowering coastal communities in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and beyond, and strengthening India’s blue economy.

The government statement also said that India has secured preferential market access for its agricultural exports, boosting competitiveness for processed foods, tea, coffee, spices, table grapes, gherkins and cucumbers, sheep and lamb meat, sweet corn, dried onion and some other fruits and vegetable products, while safeguarding sensitive sectors such as dairy, cereals, poultry, soymeal, and certain fruits and vegetables.