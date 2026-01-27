RBI-ESMA agreement allows CCIL to reapply for latter's recognition

The Clearing Corporation of India will be able to reapply for recognition by the European Union’s financial market regulator following a pact signed on Tuesday between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the authorities said the Indian central bank and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) — the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor — have signed a pact to facilitate cooperation and the exchange of information for the recognition of central counterparties (CCPs) established in India and supervised by the Indian regulator.

ESMA, in its statement, said that the pact is a key requirement under Article 25 of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) for recognition by ESMA of third-country CCPs.

“It allows the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), a CCP established in India and supervised by the RBI, to reapply for recognition under EMIR,” it said.

ESMA further said the authority is also continuing discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to conclude similar cooperation arrangements.

The impasse between the Indian central bank and the EU regulator began in October 2022, when the latter sought direct audit and inspection rights over CCIL for trades by European banks, which the RBI pushed back against. The Indian central bank had made it clear that ESMA’s position was “extra-jurisdictional” in its wish to audit the Clearing Corporation of India, and that it would never accede to such demands.

Tuesday’s agreement between the two is part of a broader free trade pact signed after almost two decades of negotiations to deepen economic ties.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards restoring access for EU clearing members to Indian central counterparties and follows two years of sustained engagement between ESMA and RBI,” ESMA said in its statement.

It reflects ESMA’s strong commitment to international supervisory cooperation and mutual support to advance safe, resilient and open financial markets, it said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by RBI Executive Director Vivek Deep and ESMA Chair Verena Ross.

The current MoU, which replaces the earlier MoU between the RBI and ESMA entered into on February 28, 2017, enables the RBI and ESMA to cooperate regarding CCPs, in line with their respective laws and regulations, the Indian regulator said.

The RBI said that the agreement establishes a framework for ESMA to place reliance on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the European Union’s financial stability.

“The MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities,” the RBI said.