Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI-ESMA agreement allows CCIL to reapply for latter's recognition

RBI-ESMA agreement allows CCIL to reapply for latter's recognition

ESMA in talks with Sebi, IFSCA to sign similar cooperation agreement

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI and EU regulator ESMA sign pact enabling Clearing Corporation of India to reapply for EU recognition, easing access for European clearing members.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Clearing Corporation of India will be able to reapply for recognition by the European Union’s financial market regulator following a pact signed on Tuesday between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
 
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the authorities said the Indian central bank and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) — the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor — have signed a pact to facilitate cooperation and the exchange of information for the recognition of central counterparties (CCPs) established in India and supervised by the Indian regulator.
 
ESMA, in its statement, said that the pact is a key requirement under Article 25 of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) for recognition by ESMA of third-country CCPs.
 
 
“It allows the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), a CCP established in India and supervised by the RBI, to reapply for recognition under EMIR,” it said.
 
ESMA further said the authority is also continuing discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to conclude similar cooperation arrangements.

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI applications, Indian startups, Silicon Valley, Gnani.ai

India-EU trade deal to back innovation hubs, startups and emerging techpremium

6g

India's 6G ambitions get boost as EU trade pact deepens tech cooperationpremium

gems, jewellery

India-EU FTA: Gems and jewellery sector now at par with China, Thailandpremium

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

FTA to improve European market access for Indian pharma, medtech firmspremium

seafood,fishes

India-EU FTA to boost marine exports with tariff cuts of up to 26%

 
The impasse between the Indian central bank and the EU regulator began in October 2022, when the latter sought direct audit and inspection rights over CCIL for trades by European banks, which the RBI pushed back against. The Indian central bank had made it clear that ESMA’s position was “extra-jurisdictional” in its wish to audit the Clearing Corporation of India, and that it would never accede to such demands.
 
Tuesday’s agreement between the two is part of a broader free trade pact signed after almost two decades of negotiations to deepen economic ties.
 
“This agreement marks a significant step towards restoring access for EU clearing members to Indian central counterparties and follows two years of sustained engagement between ESMA and RBI,” ESMA said in its statement.
 
It reflects ESMA’s strong commitment to international supervisory cooperation and mutual support to advance safe, resilient and open financial markets, it said.
 
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by RBI Executive Director Vivek Deep and ESMA Chair Verena Ross.
 
The current MoU, which replaces the earlier MoU between the RBI and ESMA entered into on February 28, 2017, enables the RBI and ESMA to cooperate regarding CCPs, in line with their respective laws and regulations, the Indian regulator said.
 
The RBI said that the agreement establishes a framework for ESMA to place reliance on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the European Union’s financial stability.
 
“The MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities,” the RBI said.

More From This Section

PFRDA

PFRDA launches NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme under regulatory sandbox

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI advances OMO auction, announces VRR after bond yields surge

Credit Card

Credit card spends rise 13.6% to ₹17.65 trillion in April-December FY26

Sumita Kale, chief executive officer and senior fellow of Indicus Foundation

Financial inclusion index should disclose all parameters: Sumita Kalepremium

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

PFRDA sets up expert panel SAARG to modernise NPS investment framework

Topics : financial market India EU summit India-EU FTA RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance