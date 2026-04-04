India extends duty-free yellow peas import window until March 2027

India has ​extended the period ??for duty-free imports of yellow peas until ‌March 31, ​2027, the commerce ​ministry said ​in a notification on Saturday. All other terms and ​conditions ‌governing such imports would remain ​unchanged, the government said. The government had ‌earlier allowed ​duty-free ‌imports of yellow peas ‌until ??March 31, ​2026. India, the world's biggest importer ​of the commodity, sources ‌supplies mainly from ‌Canada and Russia.