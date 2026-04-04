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Home / Economy / News / India extends duty-free yellow peas import window until March 2027

India extends duty-free yellow peas import window until March 2027

All other terms and ​conditions ‌governing such imports would remain ​unchanged, the government said

Yellow Peas

Yellow Peas (Representational image from file)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
India has ​extended the period ??for duty-free imports of yellow peas until ‌March 31, ​2027, the commerce ​ministry said ​in a notification on Saturday.  All other terms and ​conditions ‌governing such imports would remain ​unchanged, the government said.  The government had ‌earlier allowed ​duty-free ‌imports of yellow peas ‌until ??March 31, ​2026. India, the world's biggest importer ​of the commodity, sources ‌supplies mainly from ‌Canada and Russia.
 

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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