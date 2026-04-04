India extends duty-free yellow peas import window until March 2027
All other terms and conditions governing such imports would remain unchanged, the government said
Reuters
India has extended the period ??for duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2027, the commerce ministry said in a notification on Saturday. All other terms and conditions governing such imports would remain unchanged, the government said. The government had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until ??March 31, 2026. India, the world's biggest importer of the commodity, sources supplies mainly from Canada and Russia.
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:57 PM IST