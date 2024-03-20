Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India needs to grow at 8% to create sufficient jobs: IMF's KV Subramanian

India's economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023 - the fastest pace in one-and-half years

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs to grow at 8 per cent on sustained basis to create sufficient jobs to reduce poverty and inequality, India's executive director at International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian said on Wednesday.
India's economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023 - the fastest pace in one-and-half years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We should be impatient even if we grow at 7 per cent. We should be looking to grow at 8 per cent and above, as the country needs to create a lot of infrastructure," Subramanian said, addressing an event organised by OMI Foundation.
"By growing at 8 per cent, we have the potential to create a lot of jobs, thereby reducing poverty and inequality," the former CEA said.
The growth rate in October-December was higher than the growth rate of 7.6 per cent in the previous three years, and it helped take the estimate for the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024) to 7.6 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The Reserve Bank has projected GDP growth for the next financial year at 7 per cent on the back of improved household consumption and upturn in the private capex cycle.
He said, India has copied the western model by aiming to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent and debt-to-GDP ratio below 66 per cent, which may not be relevant in the Indian context.
Subramanian further noted that the size of India's platform economy is the third largest in the world, after the US and Europe.
Observing that Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework had recommended that the government should aim to bring down debt-to-GDP ratio below 66 per cent and fiscal deficit target at 3 per cent, he enquired from where these numbers came from.

Also Read

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

IMF sees heightening prospects for soft landing in Asian economies

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

Sponge iron producers urge govt to impose duties to curb iron ore exports

India prepares to start new LNG import terminal as demand increases

Annual climate finance requirement estimated to cross $10 trn by 2050: CAG

Yield on state government securities rises on record supply, shows data

These numbers, he added, came from the Maastricht Treaty (Netherlands), which was signed in December 1991, to create a political union in Europe, to synchronize fiscal policy to enable a monetary union among the European nations.
"I am sure all of us recognise that the state at which the Indian economy is, very very different from the US or the European economy. They have created almost all infrastructure (and) they almost don't have absolute poverty," he said.
He added that despite so much difference, India has adopted those numbers "targeting debt-to-GDP ratio to 66 per cent and fiscal deficit to 3 per cent, without accounting for the important differences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Job growth IMF GDP Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon