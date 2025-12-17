Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Oman to sign free trade agreement on Thursday in Muscat

India, Oman to sign free trade agreement on Thursday in Muscat

It will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day, three-nation visit

Oman is the third-largest export destination for India among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

India and Oman will sign a free trade agreement on Thursday in Muscat with an aim to boost economic ties between the two countries, an official said.

It will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day, three-nation visit. He arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday from Jordan and will depart for Oman from Addis Ababa.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reached Muscat for the FTA signing. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal too will reach Oman, the official said.

Talks for the free trade agreement, officially termed as CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), formally began in November 2023 and the negotiations concluded this year.

 

In free trade agreements, the two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member, the UAE, which came into effect in May 2022. The other members of the council are Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

India and Qatar too will soon start talks for a trade pact.

India-Oman bilateral trade was about USD 10.5 billion (exports USD 4 billion and imports USD 6.54 billion) in 2024-25.

India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, iron and steel, and unwrought aluminium.

The main items of India's exports to Oman include mineral fuels, chemicals, precious metals, iron and steel, cereals, ships, boats and floating structures, electrical machinery, boilers, tea, coffee, spices, apparel, and food items.



Topics : Free Trade Agreements Free trade pact Oman

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

