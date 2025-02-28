India's Q3 FY25 GDP growth improves at 6.2% from 5.4% in Q2: Govt

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) was 6.2 per cent, according to data shared by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. This comes after GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in Q2FY25, significantly below the country’s potential growth rate of 7-7.5 per cent. This comes after GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in Q2FY25, significantly below the country’s potential growth rate of 7-7.5 per cent. The sequential slowdown in economic growth has been evident in recent quarters. GDP growth stood at 8.6 per cent in Q3FY24 before declining to 7.6 per cent in Q4FY24. It further moderated to 6.7 per cent in Q1FY25 and dropped to 5.4 per cent in Q2FY25.
GDP and inflation forecasts for FY26
The Ministry of Statistics has maintained its GDP estimates for FY25 at 6.4 per cent, lower than 8.2 per cent GDP growth witnessed in FY24. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects growth to be 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal.
Despite a sluggish first half of FY25, the ministry anticipates a revival in economic activity in the latter half of the year. An uptick in agricultural and industrial output, coupled with resilient rural demand, is expected to support India’s growth trajectory. This momentum could help the economy achieve an expansion of 6.4-6.8 per cent by the end of the financial year.
Meanwhile, the RBI has pegged GDP growth for FY26 at 6.7 per cent, with quarterly estimates as:
- Q1FY26: 6.7 per cent (revised from 6.9 per cent)
- Q2FY26: 7 per cent (revised from 7.3 per cent)
- Q3FY26: 6.5 per cent
- Q4FY26: 6.5 per cent
For inflation, the RBI projects CPI-based inflation at 4.2 per cent for FY26, with quarterly estimates:
- Q1FY26: 4.5 per cent (revised from 4.6 per cent)
- Q2FY26: 4 per cent
- Q3FY26: 3.8 per cent
- Q4FY26: 4.2 per cent
For FY25, the inflation projection remains at 4.8 per cent.
RBI MPC cuts repo rate
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent, marking the first rate cut in two years. The decision, announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during the February MPC meeting (Feb 5-7), was unanimously supported by all members.
Despite the rate cut, the RBI remains cautious, maintaining a ‘neutral’ stance with an emphasis on aligning inflation with targets while supporting growth.
India’s PMI slows amid weak services
India’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in January 2025 fell to 57.7, marking a 14-month low, indicating a slowdown in private sector activity. Services PMI dropped to 56.5, the lowest since November 2022. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI rose to 57.7 in January, recovering from a 12-month low of 56.4 in December.
A PMI above 50 signals expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.