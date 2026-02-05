Why India is resetting GDP and CPI base years and what the change means

Now that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Budget 2026–27 , attention has shifted to the revision in baseline GDP and inflation numbers, which is set to take place at the end of this month.

While the Budget speech made only a passing reference to the exercise, the rebasing of GDP and inflation numbers will reshape how the economy is measured, compared and interpreted in the years ahead. From growth rates and inflation prints to fiscal ratios and policy targets, a simple change in the reference year can alter headline numbers without any real change on the ground. This makes it essential to understand what this reset involves, why it is being done now, and what it does, and does not, mean for households and businesses.

What is a ‘base year’?

According to the statistics ministry, a base year is the benchmark against which future measurements are compared. For inflation, it means the prices and consumption patterns of that year form the “basket” of goods and services whose price changes are tracked over time. For GDP, the base year sets the price and production structure against which growth is calculated.

In simple terms, a base year is the anchor that makes raw economic numbers meaningful over time.

For nearly a decade, India’s GDP figures have been calculated using 2011–12 as the base year and CPI inflation using 2012. These base years are now considered outdated because India’s economy today looks very different from what it did more than a decade ago. Consumption patterns, services, technology adoption and industrial activity have all shifted significantly.

What is changing in the GDP and inflation metrics?

According to the government, under the new system, the GDP base year will move to 2022–23 from the earlier 2011–12 period. This means the structure of the economy in 2022–23 will become the benchmark for future growth comparisons.

At the same time, the CPI base year will be updated to 2024 from the earlier 2012 base, using fresh data on how households actually spend their money.

Why does India need to update these base years now The revision exercise serves three main purposes: Improving accuracy, ensuring relevance, and supporting better policymaking. As a result, all published inflation and growth numbers going forward will be anchored to these updated standards.

India’s economy has changed sharply since the earlier base years. Services now account for a larger share of output, digital services and platforms are widespread, and consumption has shifted away from the narrower baskets used earlier. Continuing with outdated base years risks misrepresenting real price movements and economic activity.

Updated CPI weights will reflect newer spending habits, including changes in food consumption and the growing role of services and digital payments, instead of relying on older household surveys.

CPI and GDP data are critical inputs for interest rate decisions, welfare benefits, tax thresholds and budget planning. More current measurements allow policymakers to make better decisions and bring India’s statistical systems closer to global standards.

How will growth and inflation calculations change?

With a new base year, inflation will be measured using a revised consumption basket and updated weights that reflect current household spending patterns. This could change headline inflation readings because the relative importance of food, housing and services will shift.

GDP figures will also be recalculated using 2022–23 prices and production structures. This means historical growth rates may be revised, sometimes higher and sometimes lower, compared with existing data.

Such revisions do not imply the economy has suddenly improved or worsened; they reflect a change in measurement rather than a change in economic reality.

What does this mean for households and businesses?

For most people, the rebasing exercise will not change their day-to-day experience of prices, incomes or spending. What it will change is how inflation and growth are officially reported and how economic performance is compared over time.

In essence, the reset improves the clarity, accuracy and relevance of India’s economic statistics, even though the underlying economy has not shifted overnight.