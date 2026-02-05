Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / After repaying car loan, how to remove hypothecation in records online

After repaying car loan, how to remove hypothecation in records online

Securing absolute ownership requires a formal update to the Vahan portal to prevent legal hurdles and insurance complications during future sales

car colour trends India 2025, black cars popularity, white cars market share, passenger vehicle colour trends, SUV colour preference India, Gen Z car buying trends, Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors colours, Jato Dynamics India data, Black Edition cars India

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even after you have fully repaid your car loan, the lender remains the registered lien holder on the vehicle's registration certificate (RC) until you formally terminate “hypothecation”.
 
Removing the hypothecation tag — it links the car to the bank or finance company as collateral — can be done online in most states through the VAHAN portal, making the process quick and transparent.
 

Removing hypothecation

 
When a vehicle is bought on loan, the lender’s interest is recorded in the RC as hypothecation. Even after the last loan installment is paid, hypothecation is not removed automatically. This can create problems if you plan to:
 
 
  • Sell the car
  • Transfer ownership
  • Apply for re-registration in another state
  • Update RC details
  • Show a clear title of ownership
 

Online hypothecation removal now available

 
Vehicle owners can now apply for hypothecation termination online through the government’s VAHAN service portal. The system allows users to submit details, upload documents, and pay the fee digitally.
 
However, the process is not fully paperless in every state. Some transport authorities still require a physical submission of signed forms to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and lender, even after online filing.

Also Read

WHO cancer study, preventable cancer cases

Nearly 40% of cancer cases linked to preventable risks, shows new study

ICE, US immigration

Without immigrants, US public debt would exceed 200% of GDP: Study

Sergio Gor

Ready to 'elevate' relationship with India, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Insurance

Cancer treatment bills hit Rs 30 lakh, insurance cover falls short: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC February 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

 

Documents you will need

 
Before starting the application, keep these documents ready:
 
  • No Objection Certificate from the lender
  • Form 35 (signed by lender and borrower)
  • Valid motor insurance certificate
  • Original RC 
Missing paperwork is the most common reason for delays or rejection.
 

Step-by-step process on VAHAN portal

 
The application can be filed through the VAHAN vehicle services website. The broad steps are:
 
  • Log in to the VAHAN vehicle services portal
  • Choose “Vehicle Related Services” under online services
  • Enter registration number and chassis number
  • Verify using OTP sent to your registered mobile number
  • Select “Hypothecation Termination” service
  • Fill insurance and vehicle details
  • Upload required documents through the document upload section
  • Check fee details and make online payment
 
After submission, you can track the status online. In some cases, you may be asked to visit the RTO for verification.
 

Fees and timelines

 
A prescribed fee applies for hypothecation termination. This varies by state and is shown during the online application stage. Processing time also differs across RTOs, typically ranging from a few days to a few weeks.
 
Loan closure process does not end with the final EMI. Updating the RC to remove hypothecation ensures your vehicle’s legal and financial records are fully in your name.

More From This Section

stock market trading, stock market rally, Sensex, Nifty

Defence, semi-conductors, rare earths : Where to invest after Budget 2026

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

Flexi-cap equity, credit core bets for 2026: Motilal backs 50% large caps

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

CBDT to issue new tax rules; 88% taxpayers already in new regime

tax

Budget 2026 extends immunity to misreporting, but with key trade-offspremium

Income Tax

Union Budget 2026: Are you eligible for standard deduction in FY27?

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance