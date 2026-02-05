Ready to 'elevate' relationship with India, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said that Washington is willing to "elevate" their relationship with New Delhi, stating that talks at the "highest levels" are still ongoing.

In an X post, Gor shared pictures from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with US State Secretary Marco Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He wrote, "Engagement at the highest levels is currently happening. The United States is ready to elevate this relationship even further. Limitless Potential."

Jaishankar was on a two-day state visit to the US starting February 2, to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio.

India-US trade deal announced

Gor's comments follow a trade deal announcement between India and the US earlier this week after almost a year of negotiations between the two countries. The trade agreement lowered the tariffs on Indian imports from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

On February 2, US President Donald Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also confirmed the deal, saying, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.”

Gor's role in India-US trade deal

After taking the position of the Ambassador last month, Gor had shared that the “next call” on the India-US trade deal was scheduled for January 13.

Commenting on the trade deal, Gor had said, "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has limitless potential!"

Gor, who is a close aide of Trump, is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening strategic ties between New Delhi and Washington and taking the partnership to the next level.

Details of India-US trade deal awaited

However, details of the trade deal are still awaited. While PM Modi did not highlight details beyond the tariff reduction, Trump said India has agreed to cut its tariffs to zero and significantly increase purchases of American products. He claimed that India would “reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero”.

“He (Modi) also committed to ‘BUY AMERICAN,’ at a much higher level, in addition to over 500 billion dollars of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and many other products,” Trump said in his Truth Social post.