Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US to sign first tranche of formal trade agreement by mid-March

India, US to sign first tranche of formal trade agreement by mid-March

India and the United States are set to sign the first tranche of a formal trade agreement by mid-March, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, following a joint statement expected shortly

trade talk, India US Trade

This will be preceded by the virtual signing of a joint statement, which is expected to be signed in four to five days.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States plan to sign the first tranche of a formal, legal trade agreement by mid-March, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
 
This will be preceded by the virtual signing of a joint statement, which is expected to be signed in four to five days.
 
“Based on the joint statement, a formal agreement will be drafted, which may take a month or a month and a half to finalise. We aim to sign the formal agreement by mid-March,” Goyal told reporters.
 
How will tariff changes be implemented after the joint statement?
 
Once the joint statement is signed, tariffs on Indian products will be reduced to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, with the change to be implemented through a White House executive order.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, US likely to sign joint statement on trade deal in 4-5 days: Goyal

Sergio Gor

Ready to 'elevate' relationship with India, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

trade talk, US India

India-US energy corridor talks focus on growth-driven energy priorities

Russian oil

Russian oil tankers position close to India amid lack of clarity on US FTA

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

India told Washington it wouldn't be bullied as trade talks resumed

 
On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on products agreed as part of the trade deal after the formal agreement is signed.
 
What prompted the latest push on the India-US trade deal?
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the much-awaited trade deal with India had been agreed upon and that tariffs would be slashed to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The agreement came more than five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.
 
What does the agreement mean for India’s trade ties?
Once signed, the agreement with the United States will be India’s ninth trade deal concluded in the last five years.
 
The US is India’s largest export destination. During the financial year 2024–25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US, while importing goods worth $45.6 billion.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs

Headwinds may be turning into tailwinds for foreign inflows: FM Sitharaman

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Over 40% of India's US exports already face zero duty, shows govt datapremium

Debt, GDP

Two decades of FRLs fail to rein in debt in several states: World Bankpremium

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Diversifying energy sourcing amid changing global dynamics: Goyal

TRAIN , RAIL

Outcome Budget data raises questions on returns from government capexpremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal US India relations India US Trade Deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance