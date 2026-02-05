India, US to sign first tranche of formal trade agreement by mid-March

India and the United States plan to sign the first tranche of a formal, legal trade agreement by mid-March, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

This will be preceded by the virtual signing of a joint statement, which is expected to be signed in four to five days.

“Based on the joint statement, a formal agreement will be drafted, which may take a month or a month and a half to finalise. We aim to sign the formal agreement by mid-March,” Goyal told reporters.

How will tariff changes be implemented after the joint statement?

Once the joint statement is signed, tariffs on Indian products will be reduced to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, with the change to be implemented through a White House executive order.

On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on products agreed as part of the trade deal after the formal agreement is signed.

What prompted the latest push on the India-US trade deal?

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the much-awaited trade deal with India had been agreed upon and that tariffs would be slashed to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The agreement came more than five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

What does the agreement mean for India’s trade ties?

Once signed, the agreement with the United States will be India’s ninth trade deal concluded in the last five years.

The US is India’s largest export destination. During the financial year 2024–25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US, while importing goods worth $45.6 billion.