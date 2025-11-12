India's 2025-26 sugar production expected to rise 18.6%, says Isma

India’s sugar production is expected to rise 18.58 per cent to 30.95 million tonnes (mt) in the 2025-26 marketing year that began in October, up from 26.1 mt in the previous year, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Tuesday.

Isma said opening stocks stood at 5 mt, while ethanol diversion is estimated at around 3.4 million tonnes for the current year.

Total sugar availability, including opening stocks and higher production, would reach 35.95 million tonnes in 2025-26, exceeding the domestic requirement of 28.5 mt, Isma said in its first advance estimate for the new marketing year.