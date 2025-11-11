Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the government has set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of green hydrogen by 2030

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

India is likely to miss the target of achieving 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 due to global uncertainties, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the government has set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of green hydrogen by 2030.

"We may slip on the target (of annual production capacity of green hydrogen of 5 MMT by 2030)," Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference here.

The country is expected to achieve 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, he said, flagging global uncertainties.

 

He further said that India may achieve 3 MMT of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

About the yearly requirement of adding 50 GW of renewable energy capacity to achieve the 500 GW target by 2030, Sarangi said India will focus on the 40 GW of capacity already pending for signing power purchase or sale agreements.

He also said there is a pipeline of 160 GW of renewable energy projects at different stages of implementation.

According to estimates, the country needs to add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity every year to achieve the target of having 500 GW of green energy capacity in the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hydrogen fuel Green energy Renewable energy policy

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

