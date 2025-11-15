Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India open to leading WTO reforms, but seeks consensus on agenda: Goyal

India open to leading WTO reforms, but seeks consensus on agenda: Goyal

He said the world recognises India's strength and leadership and the country is a responsible global citizen and it will continue to be the voice of the Global South

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India is willing to play a leadership role in driving WTO reforms, but emphasised that the nature of those reforms must be shaped in consultation with developing and least-developed countries to ensure they serve global welfare rather than the agenda of a few advanced nations.

He said the world recognises India's strength and leadership and the country is a responsible global citizen and it will continue to be the voice of the Global South.

"We would love to lead reforms (at the World Trade Organization). But that reform will be decided in consultation with other developing and less developed countries, so that we can truly work for the welfare of the world and not just the agenda of a few developed nations," he said.

 

The minister was here to participate in the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Goyal was replying to a question on remarks made by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that India should take a leadership role in the WTO reform process. She was also here for the summit.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

free trade agreement, FTA, trade, Tariffs

Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffspremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No trade deal at cost of farmers, workers' welfare, says Piyush Goyal

Developed nations, including the US are pushing for reforms in WTO. These talks have gained momentum in recent years. They are demanding reforms in areas such as dispute settlement mechanism, special and differential treatment to developing countries, and the way agreements are negotiated in the WTO.

India has consistently stated that the reform agenda must be decided by consensus among all member nations.

According to the Geneva-based 166-member WTO, the issue of reforms is a broad one, encompassing many facets of the WTO's work.

On his meeting with the WTO chief here on Friday, Goyal said they held talks about the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC), to be held in Cameroon in March next year, and various other aspects including reforms.

MC is the highest decision-making body of this multilateral organisation that deals with global trade related matters. It also adjudicates disputes between the member countries. India has been its member since 1995.

"We have the demand for a permanent solution to the public stockholding issue. We want the dispute resolution mechanism to be revived. There are many agendas which we discussed," he said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters here on her meeting with the minister Ngozi said: "We discussed about WTO, we also have to strengthen the multi-lateral system and we would like India to take a lead in doing that".

On India's role in the next MC, she said India can play an "extremely" important role in that as the country is dynamic, innovative and it has many good practices to share with other developing nations.

"We will also be looking at some of the issues that India is interested in like past mandates to do with public stockholding. How should we do it, the past mandates in the reform programme. So we would like India to be very active and a leader in the reform process," she said.

She added that some of the criticisms made by India and other emerging economies are valid and similarly criticism flagged by the US is also valid.

"Let us use this opportunity of the crisis...to solve the challenges in the WTO and strengthen the system," she said.

She added that it is a good thing that India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, which has unilaterally imposed high tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Brookfield

Andhra seals $12 bn Brookfield investment deal for green energy projects

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Wholesale inflation at 27-month low of -1.21% in Oct on favourable base

steel

The shift: QCO rollbacks gather steam, suspended for 55 steel productspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India announces relief for exporters amid trade worries

PM Modi

Modi to review Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train progress on Saturday

Topics : Piyush Goyal World Trade Organization World trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon