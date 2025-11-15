Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that two rounds of discussion have already been held, and all possibilities regarding the ongoing engagements with Canada were on the table.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "All possibilities are on the table. We have now had two rounds of discussions. We met in Delhi for the high-level ministerial meeting. We met briefly (later) to also discuss the way forward to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership."

He further stated that the entire globe was represented at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with ministers from Europe, Africa, North America, and Latin America being represented.

 

"I'm grateful to many ministers from across the world who joined us today. Almost every continent was represented. We had ministers from North America and Latin America. We had ministers from Europe and Africa. We had a minister from Southeast Asia. So effectively, the entire globe was represented at this partnership summit, demonstrating India as a friend of humanity. The world is one family, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra, which we have inherited from generations and centuries and are proud of, and we are taking it forward in our international engagements," Goyal added.

India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu convened the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

free trade agreement, FTA, trade, Tariffs

Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffspremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No trade deal at cost of farmers, workers' welfare, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal meets Utah Senate president to boost AI, clean energy ties

Sidhu's visit to India from November 11 to 14 followed directions from the Prime Ministers of both countries to enhance collaboration, as discussed during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The dialogue also built on the October 13 joint statement by the Foreign Ministers, which underscored trade as the cornerstone of India-Canada economic ties.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the strong growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 23.66 billion in 2024, including USD 8.98 billion in merchandise trade, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

They also noted the steady rise in two-way investments, highlighted by significant Canadian institutional investments in India and a growing footprint of Indian firms in Canada, supporting thousands of jobs across both economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Brookfield

Andhra seals $12 bn Brookfield investment deal for green energy projects

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Wholesale inflation at 27-month low of -1.21% in Oct on favourable base

steel

The shift: QCO rollbacks gather steam, suspended for 55 steel productspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India announces relief for exporters amid trade worries

PM Modi

Modi to review Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train progress on Saturday

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-Canada Free trade pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon