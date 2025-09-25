Russian crude oil imports this month likely to exceed August level

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are expected to exceed the August level, despite the US imposing penalty on New Delhi for buying crude from Moscow, and the latest European Union (EU) sanctions, shows ship tracking data.

India imported 1.63 million barrels of crude oil from Russia until September 23, as against 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, according to data from Kpler, a global shipping data and analytics provider. India’s Russian oil imports are expected to increase by around 200,000 bpd by the end of September — exceeding August levels.

“This (September oil imports from Russia) is