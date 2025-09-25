Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Russian crude oil imports this month likely to exceed August level

Russian crude oil imports this month likely to exceed August level

India imported 1.63 million barrels of crude oil from Russia until September 24, as against 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in August

Oil
premium

Oil

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are expected to exceed the August level, despite the US imposing penalty on New Delhi for buying crude from Moscow, and the latest European Union (EU) sanctions, shows ship tracking data. 
India imported 1.63 million barrels of crude oil from Russia until September 23, as against 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, according to data from Kpler, a global shipping data and analytics provider. India’s Russian oil imports are expected to increase by around 200,000 bpd by the end of September — exceeding August levels. 
“This (September oil imports from Russia) is
Topics : Crude Oil Price India oil imports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon