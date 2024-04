India exported electronics goods worth $29.12 billion in 2023-24 (FY24), up 23.6 per cent compared to a year ago, even as the country’s total exports contracted 3 per cent. According to commerce department officials, the top five export market of electronics good are — the US, United Arab Emirates, Netherland, United Kingdom, and Italy. During FY24, exports also ventured into new markets, such as Montenegro, Cayman Islands, El Salvador, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Honduras and St Vincent.