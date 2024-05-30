India's FDI equity inflow at five-year low; contracts 3.5% in FY24

Foreign direct equity investments plummeted to a five-year low during the financial year 2023-24, reaching $44.42 billion due to external factors, including high interest rates in advanced economies, and domestic reasons such as a limited absorptive capacity in various sectors.

FDI equity inflows contracted by 3.5 per cent in FY24, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

“The fall in FDI equity inflows can be attributed to two reasons: globally, investible funds have fallen and interest rates have hardened. Several sectors, including IT and startups, are seeing saturation investment,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.





Total FDI, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings, and other capital, contracted by 1 per cent year-on-year to $70.95 billion during FY23. In FY23, the total FDI inflows were $71.35 billion.

Singapore continued as the top investor with $11.77 billion FDI during FY24. This was followed by investment from countries such as Mauritius ($7.97 billion), the United States ($4.99 billion), the Netherlands ($4.92 billion), Japan ($3.18 billion), the United Kingdom ($1.21 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($2.92 billion), Cayman Islands ($342 million), Germany ($505 million), and Cyprus ($806 million), among the top 10 investing countries' FDI equity inflows.

Among sectors attracting high FDI equity inflows, computer software and hardware was the highest recipient of FDI at $6.64 billion, down 24 per cent year-on-year. This was followed by the services sector—including financial, banking, insurance, R&D, courier, among other sectors—which garnered $7.97 billion worth of FDI, down 15.1 per cent. The trading sector garnered $3.86 billion FDI, contracting by almost a fifth, while investment inflows in the automobile industry were $1.52 billion in FY24 compared to $1.9 billion in FY23.

As far as states are concerned, Maharashtra continued to be the most favoured destination of investors, receiving $15.11 billion worth of investments, although inflows declined by 2 per cent.

This was followed by Karnataka with $6.57 billion in FY23, down from $10.42 billion a year ago. In the case of Delhi, FDI inflows declined to $6.52 billion from $7.53 billion a year ago.