Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

In August 2024, ICI had declined to -1.3 per cent. For the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year, growth stood at 2.9 per cent against 4.72 per cent last year

GST on tobacco products cigarette tax in India 2025 bidi GST rate India ITC share price today, GST on sin goods impact, VST Industries Q1FY26 margin, Godfrey Phillips stock today, tobacco stocks fall in India, sin goods tax India GST, cigarette compa

The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had risen to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across all sectors. (Illustration:

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Propelled by a low base effect, output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries touched a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed.
 
Among the sub-sectors, output growth was led by coal (11.4 per cent) — the highest since June 2024. In July, it had undergone double-digit contraction (-12.3 per cent). The headline figure was also boosted by steel output (14.2 per cent), which recorded double-digit growth for the second consecutive month.
 
Output in other components such as refinery products (3 per cent) and fertilisers (4.6 per cent) also accelerated during the month. On the other hand, output in cement (6.1 per cent) and electricity (3.1 per cent) decelerated.
   
Meanwhile, output in natural gas (-2.2 per cent) and crude oil (-1.2 per cent) remained in contraction for the fourteenth and eighth consecutive month, respectively. 

Also Read

AMD

AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion planpremium

Sanjiv Puri

ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puripremium

EY, artificial intelligence

India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language modelspremium

Evera Cabs

Evera Cabs offers to lease 1,000 BluSmart cars financed by PFC, IREDApremium

Kamath said rather than multiplying institutions, strengthening existing DFIs is the way forward. | File Image

Banks' era of infrastructure funding is over: Nabfid chairman K V Kamath

 
The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had risen to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across all sectors.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said that aided by a low base, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in core output improved to a 13-month high in August 2025, with the uptick being particularly driven by coal.
 
“Overall, five of the eight sectors, barring steel, cement, and electricity, saw an improvement in their Y-o-Y growth performance in August. ICRA expects the IIP growth to print at 4.5–5.5 per cent in August, particularly aided by a turnaround in mining output, which had contracted in every month during April–July this year,” she added.

More From This Section

PHOTO: shutterstock

Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25premium

Nuclear

AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

smartphones

Smartphone exports to US decline 58% to $964.8 million: GTRI report

lab-grown diamonds

US tariff impact: Cut and polished diamond exports to fall 17-20% in FY26

Coal

Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

Topics : Industry News Core sectors Core Sector data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon