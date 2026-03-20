India's forex reserves fall $7 billion to $709.76 billion, shows RBI data
India's forex reserves dropped USD 7.052 billion to USD 709.759 billion during the week ended March 13, the RBI said on Friday.
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India's forex reserves dropped $ 7.052 billion to $ 709.759 billion during the week ended March 13, the RBI said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $ 11.683 billion to $ 716.81 billion. The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $ 725.727 billion during the week ended February 13 this year.
For the week ended March 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, fell $ 7.678 billion to $ 555.568 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of gold reserves increased $ 664 million to $ 130.681 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $ 23 million to $ 18.697 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $ 15 million to $ 4.814 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:29 PM IST