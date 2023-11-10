Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

India's industrial production grows 5.8% in September: Govt data

NSO showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 4.5% in September 2023

manufacturing

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's industrial production increased by 5.8 per cent in September due to good show by manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, according to the official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 3.3 per cent in September 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 4.5 per cent in September 2023.

Mining production rose 11.5 per cent during the month under review. Power output increased 9.9 per cent.

The IIP grew by 6 per cent in April-September 2023 compared to 7.1 per cent growth a year ago.

Also Read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

IIP growth in June slows to three-month low of 3.7%, shows NSO data

Fresh NPS corporate subscribers at 12-month high in July, shows NSO data

Industrial production rises 3.7% in June against 5.3% in May: NSO data

UK's stagnating economy fails to grow but sidesteps start of a recession

Rupee hits record low as dollar strengthens after Fed's hawkish comments

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

India planning labour supply pact with Taiwan while China tensions brew

India needs 8%-8.5% growth to create enough jobs, says Raghuram Rajan

Topics : Industrial production Index of Industrial Production manufacturing electricity Mining

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon